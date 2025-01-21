Exclusive: How Vitamin Deficiencies Impact Hair Loss And Ways To Restore Balance

Your hair health is directly associated with your body’s overall health and hair loss can sometimes be attributed to a deficiency of certain vitamins in the diet such as biotin, vitamin D, iron, vitamin A etc. Dr Ipshita Johri, Dermatology & Aesthetic consultant, Laser Specialist & Founder, Skinfinity Derma shares with Zee News Digital how Vitamin deficiency can lead to hairloss.

Role of vitamin deficiencies

The structural protein of the hair matrix which is keratin needs biotin for its synthesis and in its deficiency, hair turns brittle and thin. Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with alopecia as the hair growth cycle needs to be maintained with the aid of vitamin D. For transporting oxygen to the hair follicles and assisting in their growth, iron is also required and the condition known as telogen effluvium is linked with iron deficiency anemia. A dry scalp can also lead to hair thinning but for scalp hydration, consume vitamin A-rich foods as this vitamin helps to synthesise sebum.

Individual susceptibility

Those individuals who possess naturally brittle hair are more prone to get vitamin-deficiency-related hair loss. In addition, certain health conditions namely hypothyroidism, autoimmune conditions, gut issues such as inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease etc. disturb adequate nutrient absorption and lead to hair loss. Vegans are also naturally prone to getting vitamin B12, iron and zinc deficiency. Certain stages of a woman’s life cycle also predispose hair shedding such as pregnancy, menopause, PCOD etc.

Diagnostic blood tests

Comprehensive blood tests to diagnose vitamin deficiencies are necessary such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, iron, ferritin, zinc, magnesium levels etc. Even hormonal imbalances can be detected such as thyroid profile or androgens.

Ways to restore balance

Consume a well-balanced diet that is naturally enriched with vitamins and minerals. If the deficiency persists, consuming biotin, vitamin D or iron supplements, after the consultation of a healthcare professional helps. More sun exposure to get adequate vitamin D helps and even a trichologist can guide you with hair serums to enhance hair growth.