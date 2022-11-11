EXCLUSIVE: Is daal good for high blood sugar? Moong, masoor, urad or tur - which is safe for diabetes patients?

When you have high blood sugar, there are a lot of restrictions when it comes to food. Surprising food items can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. So one has to be careful while selecting what they should eat and what they should not. Lentils or dals are staples in Indian homes as are rice and roti. While rice particularly is often not ideal for diabetics, what about dal? If yes, which kind of dal should they pick up? Let's find out!

Moong, masoor, urad, tur, chole - Which dal should you have in high blood sugar

Dr Anil Bhoraskar, Senior Diabetologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate & Secretary, Diabetic Association of India (Scientific Section), says, "All dals - moong, masoor, urad etc - are good for those suffering from diabetes, only if the patient does not have renal disease. Diabetic patients with a renal disease need to soak these dals in water overnight, discard the water and then cook them. Also, they should avoid consuming Tuur dal. Patients can consume rajma, kadve vaal in limited quantities, and chole once in a week."

He also mentions that all rice preparation should be with dal, like khichdi. "Idli is better than rice because it contains 30% Urad dal and 70% rice. The patients can have methi thepla with little ghee, which is better than a plain paratha, and spinach mixed with dal is better than plain dal," Dr Bhoraskar adds.

Dr Deeksha Katiyar, Consulting Physician, WeClinic Homeopathy, says that diabetics can certainly have certain ‘dals’ as a part of their diet but it is recommended to consume these after consulting with their doctor. "For example, chana dal has a very low glycaemic index of 8 which makes it a superfood for diabetics. It is also a rich source of protein and fibre, making it an overall healthy food item. Its high-fibre content regulates one’s blood sugar levels and helps in keeping the same in control. Moong and urad dal are also good options for them," she says.

High blood sugar: 5 types of lentils and pulses that can be chosen by diabetics

Dr Deeksha Katiyar lists out the 5 types of lentils that diabetics can choose and why:

Chickpea: Chickpea contains all the vital minerals and vitamins. Plus, it has a low glycaemic index and is high in protein and fibre. Diabetics can consume it without any hesitation.

Kidney beans (rajma): Kidney beans also have a low glycaemic index and are fit for consumption when it comes to diabetics. Moreover, they are packed with complex carbohydrates and are much better suited for diabetics as compared to foods with carbs.

Split and dehusked black gram (urad dal): Urad dal is rich in protein and consists of a low glycaemic index. Its consumption also helps in getting flawless skin.

Bengal gram (chana dal): It is a highly nutritious dal that is high in protein and folic acid. It aids in the formation of red blood cells, and is low in glycaemic index.

Moong dal (green gram): Moong dal is another dal that’s loaded with proteins, and with a low glycaemic index. It is furthermore good for one’s heart and thyroid health.

