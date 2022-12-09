Exclusive: Is it safe to have sex during periods? Can you get pregnant? What experts say

When it comes to periods or menstruation, the topic remains taboo to date. While there are a lot of superstitions surrounding periods, there are some genuine concerns too. But in the age of social media and google searches, misinformation often adds to our confusion. One such topic is having sex during periods. So can one have sex when she's bleeding? Is it safe for men to have sex with women who are menstruating? Dr Sushma Tomar, Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, shares her take on the matter.

Sex is not at all banned during periods. While there's no negative effect as such, hygiene is key. "One can definitely have sex during menses but with extra care by maintaining hygiene," says Dr Tomar. Here are some dos and don'ts as mentioned by Dr Tomar:

- One should make sure to remove the tampon before doing the act.

- A condom should be used as it helps protect from sexually transmitted diseases and other infections.

- Women benefit from having sex during menses as orgasms reduce cramps and other menstrual symptoms.

- Many women who suffer from migraine get comfort as the pain declines.

Some couples enjoy sex during menses because no lubricant is needed, but as Dr Tomar says, always maintain hygiene.

Can you get pregnant?

While the chances of pregnancy are less, it's always a good idea to use protection. Pregnancy happens during ovulation - a woman ovulates roughly 2 weeks before her period. But as each woman's cycle is different, there's no one-size-fits-all rule. Sperms can live up to seven days within a woman's body and if a woman has a shorter menstrual cycle, she is more at risk though it's unlikely. "A woman's chances of getting pregnant during the menstrual cycle are significantly less because ovulation occurs once a month, between the 13-18th day after a woman gets her period. In other words, since ovulation is essential for pregnancy, the chances of getting pregnant during this period are low," says Dr Tomar.