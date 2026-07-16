/Exclusive: L7 Bassist Jennifer Finch diagnosed with 'aggressive' Brain Cancer: Experts open up on early signs, symptoms

New Delhi: L7 bassist Jennifer Finch recently opened up about being diagnosed with an 'aggressive' brain cancer. The band took to Instagram to share news of Finch's diagnosis. The poster read: "Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support," the statement read. "Friends, family and L7 have launched a GoFundMe to help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity and support she needs."
Dr Rahul Sharma, Consultant Neurosurgeon Brain and Spine Surgeon Ruby Hall Clinic, shares that "One of the challenges with brain cancer is that its early symptoms are often mistaken for everyday health issues. You should never ignore symptoms like headaches, frequent vomiting, changes in vision, difficulty with balance, weakness in an arm or leg, memory problems, personality changes or unexplained seizures. Especially if they are new, they continue to worsen over time. Many people tend to self-medicate for headaches or blame stress and fatigue. This can delay evaluation."
"An aggressive brain tumour grows quickly. May require prompt treatment. Not every brain tumour is cancerous. Not every headache is a sign of a brain tumour. You should focus on recognising persistent symptoms rather than living in fear of brain cancer," he added.
Modern medicine has improved the way brain tumours are diagnosed and treated. Advanced imaging, safer neurosurgical techniques, targeted therapies and precision radiation have helped improve outcomes and quality of life for brain cancer patients. Treatment plans are carefully tailored based on the type of tumour, its location, the patient's age and overall health.
Emotional support is equally important for brain cancer patients. A diagnosis of brain cancer affects not only the individual but also their family and loved ones. Compassionate care, timely counselling and strong family support often make a difference during recovery and rehabilitation from brain cancer.
Stories about figures like Jennifer Finch can spark conversations about brain cancer. Their greatest value lies in encouraging people to listen to their bodies. If you have neurological symptoms, you should seek medical advice early. This can lead to diagnosis, timely treatment and better outcomes for brain cancer.
Dr Fahad Afzal, Consultant Oncologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai opens up on the causes of brain cancer. Afzal said, "In some cases, we cannot identify what causes brain cancer. It usually happens because of changes in brain cells that happen over time not because it is passed down from our parents. Some people may be more likely to get brain cancer if they have genetic problems or if they had radiation therapy on their head. Most people with brain cancer do not have any obvious reasons why they got it."
Some people think that stress, what we eat or using phones can cause brain cancer. We do not really know if these things can cause brain cancer.
Adding more, he said, "We should know that brain tumours that start in the brain are not very common. They are a part of all cancers. Glioblastoma is a kind of brain cancer but it is not as common as cancer of the breast, lung, colon or prostate.
The doctor shares that what makes brain tumours hard to deal with is that the symptoms can be different depending on what part of the brain's affected. Some people may have a seizure for the time while others may feel weak in their arm or leg have trouble speaking have problems with their vision, have trouble balancing forget things more often or notice a change in their personality. If someone has headaches that will not go away or are getting worse or if they are throwing up they should see a doctor."
We should not panic, though. Most headaches are not caused by brain cancer. The important thing is to notice symptoms that're not normal are getting worse or are not getting better with treatment. If we get these symptoms checked out away with a test like an MRI doctors can figure out what is going on and start the best treatment as soon, as possible.
(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)
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