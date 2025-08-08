Exclusive: Men vs Women – Who Are At A Greater Risk Of Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer has long been perceived as a disease that primarily affects men, largely due to their higher rates of tobacco consumption and occupational exposure to hazardous substances. Historically, male-dominated habits like cigarette smoking and industrial work environments have contributed to this belief. However, over the past few years, health experts have raised an alarm over a troubling trend the steady rise in lung cancer cases among women.

This increase is not merely incidental. Changing lifestyles, increasing use of smokeless tobacco products, and environmental factors like indoor air pollution are putting women at comparable risk. In rural areas, especially, women are often exposed to harmful smoke from traditional cooking methods or passive smoking at home. These risk factors are frequently overlooked, leading to late diagnosis and poor treatment outcomes, says Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head – Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital.

Lung Cancer: Men vs Women

“Although lung cancer is typically believed to be prevalent more among men, the incidence of such cases is also increasing in women,” says Dr Manav Manchanda.

According to him, in India, which is the world's second-largest tobacco user, lung cancer cases among both men and women are on the rise. He explains, “Since men still smoke more, it appears that they have a higher incidence of lung cancer. However, we often miss that women, as passive smokers breathing in home smoke, may also become victims of it, particularly in rural areas.”

He further adds, “Wood cooking, indoor air pollution, and continuous indoor smoke exposure are all variables that are increasing the incidence of the disease among women. The use of tobacco, especially in betel and gutka, is also gradually increasing among them.”

Dr Manchanda also highlights the issue of misdiagnosis, which often leads to delayed treatment. He says, “Symptoms like persistent coughing or dyspnea are generally seen as associated with tuberculosis. It is only at a later stage, when patients especially those in rural areas are able to reach specialists or cancer hospitals, that the disease is detected through CT or other tests.”

“Creating awareness about the disease in rural areas, along with setting up facilities for early screening, can go a long way in ensuring early detection and better outcomes,” he concludes.