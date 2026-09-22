/Pakistani actress Mahira Khan pregnant at 41: What is a high-risk pregnancy? Risks and challenges of conceiving after 40

The news of actress Mahira Khan being pregnant at 41 has renewed the conversation about pregnancy after 40 and the difficulties that can arise for women when it comes to conceiving at an age. Just because you are a certain age doesn't mean a pregnancy is bound to be complicated. Dr Reshma Rao, Consultant Gynaecologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai share with us saying generally, doctors watch pregnancies closely when a mother’s age is higher because some risks grow as age grows.
Women who become pregnant after age 40 might face a risk of blood sugar and high blood pressure during pregnancy, which can hurt both mother and baby.
Declining fertility is one of the problems that faces the conception of a child after the age of 40. As women age, the quality of eggs decreases, making natural conception more difficult.
Pregnancy after 40 is also associated with a risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and preeclampsia, miscarriage, chromosomal abnormalities and stillbirth. These risks are higher as the age goes up than if they occurred, at once at a specific birthday.
Labelling a pregnancy as risk does not mean it will not be a healthy pregnancy. This means that doctors can suggest checks and close monitoring during pregnancy depending on each woman’s health and pregnancy details.
Pre-pregnancy talks and regular care, before pregnancy, let doctors spot and fix problems early for women thinking about pregnancy at an age.
Dr Komal Bhadu, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Wanowrie, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, also reflected that celebrities, including Mahira Khan, choosing to have babies and become mothers in their late 40s shows a real big change happening around the world. Even though more people are having babies later in life, the way it works for celebrities is very different from how it works for normal people.
And yes, it is becoming normal in real life, but there are many problems women might face during their time in pregnancy. Many women have a very normal pregnancy, but others might face more problems.
The statistical surge of the birth rates of women between 40 and 44 have gone up in the past few years. Today, more women are choosing to study more, earn money, get a place to live and reach career goals before starting a family. People are getting married or finding long-term partners later now because of changes in culture.
Even though the trend is common, the way celebrities experience pregnancy in their 40s makes people think it is easy.
● Fertility access: Celebrities can get help from doctors, freeze eggs, go through many rounds of IVF and use donor eggs. For people, fertility treatments are expensive and not well covered by insurance.
● Biological transparency: The stories about celebrities often hide the medical work involved. They make it look like it is easy and natural. In reality, the chance of getting pregnant naturally drops to about 5% by age 40, and there are more chances of losing the baby.
● Postpartum care: Famous mothers often have people who help them at night: private doulas, trainers and nutritionists. Regular parents in their 40s often deal with work. Taking care of older parents.
● Workplace flexibility: Celebrities usually have control over their time and money. For workers, taking a long break can hurt their money and job chances.
Medicine has made it easier and safer to have babies when you are older, but your body still has limits.
● Natural conception: After 35, the number of eggs and their quality go down. This makes it harder to get pregnant without help.
● Assisted reproductive technology (ART): Many women over 40 need IVF, frozen eggs or donor eggs. Using your eggs after 40 has lower chances of working, but donor eggs are better.
● Medical monitoring: Pregnancies after age 35 are called " maternal age." They need checking for problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and other issues.
Being a mom later in life is not just for people anymore. It is becoming more common in society because of changes in who's having babies and the progress in medical care.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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