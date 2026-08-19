/Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat loses 2.5 kg of muscle mass after Malaria: Why does an infection cause rapid muscle mass loss

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently shared an update about his health on Instagram with a picture from his recovery and also spoke about the impact of Malaria on his body. Pulkit shared that he had lost 2.5 kg of muscle mass and strength during his illness but is confident about getting back to his earlier fitness level. We got in touch with experts to understand how Malaria impacts in muscle mass loss.
Malaria does not directly cause heavy muscle mass loss in every case. However, when malaria is prolonged, it can lead to loss of muscle mass. There are reasons behind this muscle loss particularly when the malaria infection continues for a longer period and the body remains in a state where it is breaking down tissue. Dr Gaurav Gupta, Consultant Internal Medicine, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai shares one of the reasons is that malaria triggers a big inflammatory response. During the infection the body produces a lot of markers, especially IL-2, IL-6 and TNF-alpha. This increased inflammatory response can lead to a state where the body breaks down the protein mass in the muscles. As a result, prolonged malaria can contribute to muscle loss.
The second factor is reduced appetite. When people have malaria they often do not feel like eating, which can affect their nutritional intake. When people do not eat enough they do not get the nutrients they need protein. When the body does not get protein it cannot build or repair muscle mass. This can make it harder for the body to keep its muscle mass. Can make muscle loss worse when someone is recovering from malaria.
Malaria can also damage muscles directly. Similar muscle damage can also be seen in infections like leptospirosis. When muscles get damaged during the infection people can lose muscle mass.
The good news is that this muscle loss can be regained with nutrition and adequate recovery. A normal person generally needs to eat one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. However, when the body is in a state where it is breaking down tissue and needs to rebuild muscle mass people may need to eat protein, around one and a half grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
Along with protein, good rest and a healthy diet are important for recovery from malaria. With nutrition rest and overall care, it usually takes around six weeks to recover fully from the muscle loss associated with prolonged malaria.
Dr Yogesh Gupta, Director – Internal Medicine & Geriatrics Sterling Hospitals, Gurukul, Ahmedabad, added, Malaria can make you lose weight and strength fast. This is because when you have a fever, your body needs energy. At the time you may not feel like eating you get dehydrated, and you are not as active. All these things can make your muscles break down faster.
"For example, if you lose 2.5 kg it does not mean you actually lost 2.5 kg of muscle. You also lose fluid the stored energy in your muscles and other important nutrients. These losses can change how your body looks and feels, " he said.
To get better you need to take the medicine for malaria. You also need to fix any health problems you have like anaemia. It is important to eat protein and calories drink plenty of water sleep well and slowly start being active again. You may gain weight back quickly because your body is getting the fluids and energy it needs.
However, it can take a time to get your strength and muscle back.
If you have a fever, are confused, faint, feel very weak, have trouble breathing, chest pain are not peeing enough keep vomiting cannot eat or drink have very bad muscle pain or your urine is dark like cola you need to see a doctor right away. These things can mean you have problems like bad malaria, kidney damage or muscle damage.
So when you get better from Malaria, the big change, in your body is usually because of the infection, not eating well, losing fluid and not being active. Not because you lost muscle forever. Malaria makes your body go through a lot of stress. It takes time to recover from that.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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