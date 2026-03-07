Exclusive: Actress Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer: What is Grade I Breast Cancer? Understanding early detection, treatment & follow up care

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who is best known for her parts in Manto, Black Warrant, and Sacred Games among many others recently opened up on being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. She shared a long post on its detection and while she is currently on road to recovery, we got in touch with a few Oncologists, who shared how 'early detection' of the disease is important and the follow-up care.

Early Warning Signs of Grade I Breast Cancer

Dr Bhavisha Ghugare, Sr Consultant Surgical Breast Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali said: Grade I breast cancer is known to progress slowly, and in some cases, the disease may not be present with early signs and symptoms. Therefore, routine screenings such as mammography are important in the early detection of the disease. However, some patients with grade I breast cancer have reported some early signs and symptoms such as the formation of a painless lump in the breast or under the arm, change in the shape and size of the breast, skin dimpling, change in the color and thickening of the breast skin, nipple retraction, and discharge from the nipple. In some cases, patients have reported some discomfort and swelling in the breast, which may be localized to a certain region. These signs and symptoms, however, do not always indicate the presence of the disease; therefore, any unusual change in the breast region should be checked by a medical expert to rule out the possibility of other serious medical conditions.

Treatment and Follow-Up Care

Grade I breast cancer, being a low-grade tumor, indicates that the breast cancer grows slowly and resembles normal breast cell growth. Due to this slow growth of breast cancer, treatment may not always involve aggressive therapy, depending on various factors.

However, the main treatment option for Grade I breast cancer involves surgical removal of the tumor. In addition, breast-conserving surgery, also known as lumpectomy, may also be performed. Alternatively, mastectomy may also be considered, depending on the location of the tumor. Radiation therapy may also be performed to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence. In addition, hormone therapy may also be considered, depending on the characteristics of breast cancer. If the breast cancer cell contains estrogen receptors, hormone therapy may be performed to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

Although breast cancer treatment may have been successful, follow-up care must always be considered. Patients with breast cancer must always seek regular medical checkups, imaging tests, and healthy lifestyle habits such as healthy and balanced diet with adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables, adequate physical activity in order to have a healthy weight, to limit the amount of alcohol consumed, and avoid tobacco products. Stress management, quality sleep, and emotional support through counseling and groups could also have an important role to play.

Why Grade 1 Breast Cancer Is Considered Less Aggressive

Dr. Namita Pandey, Consultant Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai said: Grade 1 breast cancer is a kind of breast cancer that grows slowly, with cells that are very similar to normal breast cells. Because of this, Grade 1 breast cancer is considered less aggressive compared to Grade 2 or Grade 3 breast cancer. Grade 1 breast cancer is also known as estrogen-positive breast cancer, meaning that its growth can be controlled by hormones such as estrogen and progesterone. Because of this, doctors can easily control Grade 1 breast cancer by using hormone therapy, which is very easy on the body compared to chemotherapy.

Grade 1 breast cancer that is diagnosed at Stage 1 offers an extremely promising outlook for patients. Studies indicate that more than 99% of patients with Grade 1 breast cancer that is diagnosed at Stage 1 are expected to survive more than five years. Grade 1 breast cancer can be treated by surgically removing the tumor through either lumpectomy or mastectomy. Because Grade 1 breast cancer grows slowly, chemotherapy may not be necessary, allowing patients to enjoy a better quality of life.

The Role of Early Detection and Advanced Screening

Although Grade 1 breast cancer is a favourable kind of breast cancer, early detection plays an important role. One of the advanced screening tools that are now being utilized for breast cancer detection is known as Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, or tomomammography. This involves obtaining various low-dose X-rays of the breast from different angles. These are then reconstructed into thin slices of breast tissue. Not only does this improve the detection of very small cancers, but false-positive results are also avoided. Along with these advanced detection tools, traditional mammography and breast examination also play an important role.

