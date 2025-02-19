Exclusive: The Truth About Injectable Treatments - Separating Fact From Fiction

Injectable treatments are becoming a popular choice for tackling wrinkles, volume loss, and improving skin texture. But along with their rise in popularity come plenty of myths and misunderstandings. For anyone thinking about trying injectables, it’s important to separate the facts from the fiction. Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Dermatology, AIIMS (Delhi), Director and Chief Dermatologist, MedLinks group of clinics, New Delhi shares with Zee News Digital a clear guide to what you need to know:

Myth 1: Injectables make you look unnatural

A common worry about injectables is that they’ll make you look stiff or unnatural. While this might have happened with older techniques or inexperienced providers, modern treatments are much more refined. Today’s injectables are designed to enhance your natural features subtly. The right practitioner will focus on making sure the results look balanced and suit your face. With careful application, these treatments help you look refreshed, not overdone.

Myth 2: Injectables are painful

Many people are put off by the idea of injectables because they fear pain. The truth is, these treatments are much less painful than they may seem. Professionals use fine needles, and numbing creams are often applied before the procedure. You might feel a small pinch or slight pressure during the injection, but most people find the discomfort minimal. Any soreness afterwards is typically mild and goes away quickly. Also, unlike surgical procedures, injectables are quick and involve little to no downtime. Most people can return to their normal activities right after their appointment.

Myth 3: Only women get injectable treatments

This myth couldn’t be further from the truth. Men are increasingly opting for injectables to address ageing concerns or simply maintain their appearance. For men, the focus is often on subtle changes that enhance masculine features, like softening forehead lines, defining the jawline, or improving skin texture.

Myth 4: Results are instant

While some injectables show results right away, others take a bit of time to fully kick in. For example, Botox may take a few days to relax muscles and smooth wrinkles, while dermal fillers often show immediate improvements. Treatments like bio-remodeling and hydrostretch therapy work gradually. Bio-remodeling uses hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin, boost elasticity, and soften fine lines. It spreads evenly under the skin, promoting collagen production for a more youthful, natural look. This treatment works well on areas like the face, neck, hands, and décolletage. Hydrostretch therapy, on the other hand, is a targeted treatment that smooths out fine wrinkles while intensely hydrating the skin. Using products like ViscodermHydroBooster, it delivers hydration to areas such as the forehead, around the eyes, and near the mouth. The results are long-lasting.

Myth 5: Injectables are only for older people

Injectables aren’t just for those looking to reverse the signs of ageing. Younger individuals are increasingly turning to these treatments to enhance their features or prevent future wrinkles. For example, younger clients might use fillers to add volume to their lips or cheeks.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to injectables, doing your homework is essential. A consultation with a qualified practitioner will help you understand what to expect, discuss your goals, and ensure the treatment is right for you. Be open and honest during your consultation. Share your medical history and any concerns you have. A skilled provider will guide you toward the best option.