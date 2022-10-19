EXCLUSIVE: Tips for asthma patients ahead of Diwali - 7 steps to beat severe air pollution

It's that time of the year again when cities across India will light up to celebrate Diwali - the festival of lights! While festivities are in the air, this period can be difficult for those who have asthma, other respiratory problems and even those with heart ailments. Diwali falls on October end, November usually and this year, it will be celebrated on October 24. While this is the time when winter gradually sets in, the air is polluted too, which gets enhanced by the crackers burst during Diwali. The problem is especially acute for people living in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. Dr Sandeep Garg, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, tells us how people suffering from respiratory illnesses including asthma can ensure their Diwali is a safe and happy one.

Asthma, respiratory illnesses in winters

"Winters are worse for asthmatics as it worsens breathing problems. In India, it corresponds to the festival of Diwali, which is celebrated throughout the length and breadth of the country. The air is choked with pollutants. There are winter-specific farm fires which are especially felt in areas in and surrounding Delhi. Rampant use of firecrackers increases the chances of asthma, several lung disorders, several coronary ailments and cardiac issues - all associated with breathing in toxic, polluted air. Usually, during this period, air pollutant takes a deep plunge. So it's important to take care of oneself," Dr Garg said.

Diwali 2022: Advice for asthma patients and those with respiratory illness

As Dr Garg points out, people face difficulty in breathing and there's an exacerbation of existing problems. People with asthma and other respiratory illnesses should ensure the following steps, the doctor suggested:

1) Regularly visit your doctor to monitor your asthma and avoid exacerbation.

2) Continue to use your regular inhaler and medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

3) During an exacerbation, people should avoid going outdoors. If they can't avoid going out, they should wear an N95 mask.

4) Eat a lot of green veggies, and fruits and increase the intake of antioxidants to negate the effect of pollution.

5) Avoid early morning walks as pollution levels are at an alarming level during that time.

6) Don't self-medicate. If there's an exacerbation, visit the doctor.

7) Drinks lots of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Dr Sandeep Garg advised that people should follow treatment protocol rigorously. He added that asthma need not be a burden and if managed properly, people can have a happy and safe Diwali!