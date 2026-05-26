Exclusive: What is viral Korean skincare? Does it really work on Indian skin - Facts & myths you must know

Korean skincare, commonly called K-beauty, has become globally popular because of its focus on skin hydration, barrier repair, prevention, and achieving healthy glowing skin rather than simply covering flaws with makeup. Viral trends such as glass skin, slugging, sheet masks, snail mucin, rice water toners, and multi step skincare routines have gained massive attention on social media.

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However, while many Korean skincare products are innovative and effective, it is important to understand that skincare is never one size fits all. Indian skin has different concerns, climates, lifestyles, and genetic tendencies compared to Korean skin, so blindly following trends can sometimes do more harm than good. By Dr. Akanksha Sanghvi, Dermatologist, Founder, Oprava Aesthetics shares with Zee News Digital whether it actually works on Indian skin or not.

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What Makes Korean Skincare So Popular?

One of the strongest aspects of Korean skincare is its focus on unique yet scientifically backed ingredients that are designed to improve skin health gently over time. Ingredients such as centella asiatica, commonly known as cica, are widely used for their anti inflammatory and healing properties, making them particularly beneficial for sensitive, irritated, or acne prone skin. Snail mucin, one of the most viral Korean skincare ingredients, is rich in glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid, and peptides that help support hydration, skin repair, and improvement in texture. Rice extracts and rice water, traditionally used in Asian skincare rituals, contain antioxidants and amino acids that can help brighten dull skin and improve overall radiance. Fermented ingredients are another hallmark of Korean skincare and may enhance absorption of active compounds while supporting skin barrier function

One of the more scientifically interesting aspects of Korean skincare is the rise of microbiome and ferment based formulations, particularly ingredients such as Galactomyces ferment filtrate, Bifida ferment lysate, Lactobacillus ferments, and Saccharomyces extracts. These ingredients are derived through controlled fermentation processes, where microorganisms break down compounds into smaller bioactive molecules that may enhance skin penetration and biological activity. The concept is rooted in supporting the skin microbiome, which refers to the ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms living on the skin surface that help regulate inflammation, barrier integrity, immune responses, and overall skin health.

Galactomyces ferment filtrate became globally popular after observations that workers involved in sake fermentation in Japan appeared to have unusually soft and youthful appearing hands despite aging elsewhere. Galactomyces is a yeast ferment rich in amino acids, peptides, vitamins, minerals, and organic acids. In skincare, it is believed to improve hydration, skin luminosity, texture irregularities, and sebum balance while also providing antioxidant support. Some studies suggest it may help reduce oxidative stress and improve barrier function, although results can vary significantly between individuals. It is especially popular in products targeting dullness, uneven texture, enlarged pores, and dehydration.

Sheet masks and hydrogel eye patches are among the most viral Korean skincare trends because they provide an instant hydrated and refreshed appearance. Scientifically, sheet masks work through occlusion, which helps increase absorption of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, peptides, and niacinamide into the superficial skin layers. This temporarily plumps the skin, improves glow, and reduces dehydration. Eye patches often contain caffeine and peptides that can temporarily reduce puffiness and smooth fine lines.

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Korean skincare focuses heavily on:

• Hydration and skin barrier health

• Gentle formulations

• Prevention over correction

• Lightweight layering techniques

• Consistency and long term skin maintenance

Does Korean Skincare Work on Indian Skin?

Yes, many Korean skincare products can work very well on Indian skin, especially hydrating toners, barrier repair creams, calming serums, and sunscreen formulations. Indian patients with dehydration, sensitivity, post procedure irritation, or damaged skin barriers often benefit from these formulations.

That said, Indian skin is generally more prone to:

• Pigmentation and tanning

• Acne due to humidity and pollution

• Post inflammatory hyperpigmentation

• Sensitivity caused by over exfoliation

• Combination or oily skin types in tropical climates

Because of this, not every viral Korean trend is suitable for Indian conditions. While many Korean skincare products are innovative and effective, it is important to remember that not every ingredient suits every skin type. Several viral formulations contain fermented extracts, essential oils, heavy occlusives, fragrances, or rich emollients that may trigger acne, fungal folliculitis, irritation, or allergic reactions in certain individuals, especially in hot and humid climates like India. Ingredients that work beautifully for dry or sensitive skin may worsen congestion in acne prone patients. This is why consulting a dermatologist before blindly following online trends is important. A dermatologist can help identify which ingredients are beneficial for your specific skin concerns and which combinations may disrupt your skin barrier or trigger breakouts. Personalized skincare is always safer and more effective than trend driven experimentation.

Common Myths About Korean Skincare

Myth 1: Korean skincare guarantees glass skin

Glass skin is influenced not only by skincare but also genetics, lighting, aesthetic procedures, diet, and hydration. Unrealistic expectations often lead to overuse of products.

Myth 2: More steps mean better skin

A 10 step routine is not necessary for everyone. Over layering can irritate Indian skin, especially in humid weather, leading to acne, fungal flare ups, and barrier damage.

Myth 3: If it is gentle, it is safe for all skin types

Even gentle products may trigger reactions depending on the individual. Fragrance, essential oils, fermented extracts, or heavy occlusive products may not suit acne prone or sensitive Indian skin.

Myth 4: Korean skincare can replace dermatological treatment

Skincare products cannot replace medical treatment for conditions like melasma, severe acne, rosacea, hormonal pigmentation, or active inflammatory skin diseases. Professional evaluation remains important.

• Avoid blindly copying influencer routines

• Focus on your skin type and climate

• Introduce one product at a time

• Prioritize sunscreen over trends

• Do not over exfoliate with acids

• Consult a dermatologist for persistent pigmentation or acne

Korean skincare is not a myth, and many formulations are scientifically sound and cosmetically elegant. However, social media has created unrealistic expectations and excessive product consumption. The best skincare routine is one that is customized, sustainable, and suited to your skin biology rather than what is trending online.

Dr. Tanya Mishra Dixit, Maxillofacial Surgeon | Fellow of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery (Mumbai) said, "While Korean skincare has popularised hydration-focused and gentle skincare routines globally, it’s important to understand that Korean skin and Indian skin are biologically different. Indian skin tends to have higher melanin activity, greater susceptibility to pigmentation, tanning, post-acne marks, and is constantly exposed to harsher UV radiation, heat, and pollution levels.

What works well in Seoul’s climate may not necessarily suit someone living in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai. Blindly following multi-step Korean skincare routines or viral products without understanding your own skin type can sometimes do more harm than good, especially for sensitive or acne prone Indian skin.

The idea is not that Korean skincare is ‘bad’, but that skincare should be personalised. Your routine should be built around your skin biology, lifestyle, climate, and concerns; not just internet trends."

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)