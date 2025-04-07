Exclusive: Why Young Indians Are Facing A Surge In Eye-Related Problems: Experts Explain This Alarming Trend

World Health Day is annually observed today, April 7, as a global campaign to raise awareness of key health concerns and mobilize action for a collective effort to address them. The day focuses on a specific theme each year to raise awareness and stimulate international action.

As we celebrate the day, it is essential to note that India’s young population is increasingly facing a hidden yet critical health challenge—eye-related problems that were once commonly associated with older adults are now affecting teenagers and those in their twenties. From myopia (nearsightedness) to chronic dryness and digital eye strain, ophthalmologists are reporting a spike in vision issues among youth across urban and rural India.

Dr Mubashir Parkar, MBBS, DNB at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, notes, “Young Indians are increasingly facing eye-related problems due to lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors.” As modern education, entertainment, and work practices become more digitized, the burden on young eyes has grown considerably.

One of the primary culprits is excessive screen time. The rise of smartphones, laptops, and tablets in both academic and professional spheres has led to prolonged exposure to blue light. This can cause a range of problems, such as digital eye strain, computer vision syndrome, dry eyes, and even accelerate the progression of myopia. The pandemic-induced shift to online learning has only deepened this problem, with many schools continuing with hybrid teaching methods even after restrictions were lifted.

Environmental factors are another contributor. Rapid urbanization and widespread construction in Indian cities have heightened exposure to pollutants like dust, smoke, and vehicle emissions, all of which irritate the eyes. Allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye syndrome are increasingly common among city dwellers.

The pressure of academic success also plays a role. India’s competitive education system demands extended hours of reading and writing, increasing the strain on the eyes from a young age. “This intense focus on close-up tasks is a well-known contributor to myopia progression,” says Dr Parkar, adding that in pursuit of academic excellence, parents often overlook their children's broader health needs, including vision care.

A shift towards indoor lifestyles and limited time outdoors has further exacerbated eye issues. Natural sunlight is essential for healthy eye development, and its absence—common in urban lifestyles—has been linked to faster onset of myopia. This is worsened by poor nutrition, with diets lacking vital eye-friendly nutrients such as Vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Fast food consumption and processed meals are on the rise, especially among urban youth, leading to further decline in ocular health.

Genetic predisposition to myopia and other refractive errors is another underlying factor. While heredity plays a part, improved access to healthcare and diagnostics today means that more cases are being identified than before, creating a perception of increased prevalence.

Many young Indians also neglect regular eye check-ups, which delays the detection of conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, or amblyopia (lazy eye). Social stigma around wearing glasses can also prevent individuals from seeking proper care, worsening untreated issues.

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director at Dr Basu Eye Care Center, emphasizes that digital eye strain is now one of the most common problems he sees in young patients. "Dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and headaches are all signs of excessive screen exposure," he explains. Dr Basu warns, "By 2050, more than 50% of the world’s population is expected to be myopic, with India bearing a significant portion of that burden."

Rising cases of systemic eye disorders such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy are also a concern. These conditions, if left undetected, can lead to irreversible vision loss. Women, in particular, are more prone to chronic dryness and inflammatory eye conditions due to hormonal changes and systemic diseases.

To combat this growing epidemic, experts recommend some simple yet effective preventive measures. The 20-20-20 rule—looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes of screen time—can greatly reduce eye strain.

Maintaining adequate hydration and sleep, wearing UV-protected sunglasses, eating a nutrient-rich diet, and spending more time outdoors are all important steps in preserving eye health.

There's also a strong call for greater awareness and preventive action. Both Dr Basu and Dr Parkar stress that parents, educators, and policymakers must take proactive steps to spread knowledge about eye health. Schools can incorporate vision-friendly practices, while government-led awareness campaigns can educate young people on the importance of early intervention and regular check-ups.

In a digital age where screens dominate almost every aspect of life, mindful technology use and consistent eye care have become essential. Experts warn that if this trend continues unchecked, a large segment of India’s youth may face lifelong vision problems—but with awareness and timely action, much of this can be prevented.