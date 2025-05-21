Exclusive: Women Dealing With High BMI Can Be At Increased Risk Of Ovarian Cancer 'The Silent Killer'

Ovarian cancer, also known as the 'silent killer', remains one of the most malignant gynaecologic cancers despite its subtle presentation and typically late diagnosis. Recent research has identified an alarming correlation between a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) and an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer. Dr Ninad Katdare, Consultant- Abdominopelvic Surgical Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba tells us how women with higher BMI can be at a risk of Ovarian Cancer.

Obese women, that is, those females who have a BMI at or above 30, are statistically at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer, particularly the non-mucinous or serous epithelial types. An increase in BMI of 5 kg/m² is associated with a 10% increased chance of developing ovarian cancer, deduced by a large meta-analysis which was published in The Lancet Oncology. Postmenopausal women also exhibit risk.

The relation between enhanced BMI and the ovarian is not only the weight factor. Accumulation of extra fat tissue alters levels of hormones, increases inflammation, and may also lead to insulin resistance – factors that cumulatively create an enabling environment for growth of tumours.

Adipose tissue produces estrogen, which, when present in excess amounts, can overstimulate the ovaries and cause malignant transformation. Inflammation and oxidative stress caused by obesity can also cause DNA damage in cells, hence the likelihood of oncogenic mutations. In addition to the increased risk, obesity can also have a negative impact on the outcome of ovarian cancer. It can complicate surgery, reduce the effectiveness of chemotherapy, and be associated with poor overall survival.

Doctors are urging a preventive approach: diet, exercise, and regular medical checkups to manage weight. "We need to focus not only on curing cancer, but also on risk factors and treating them early. Educating women about weight and cancer risk can save lives.

As word continues to spread, including BMI measurement in assessments of women's health becomes a valuable cancer prevention measure.

Dr Asha Dalal, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital shares her expert view on 'High BMI Women at Increased Risk of Ovarian Cancer'

• Settled Relationship: There is proof that there is a certain connection between a high Body Mass Index (BMI) and the increased risk of ovarian cancer, especially among premenopausal women. There is increasingly powerful evidence that women with high BMI are at greater risk of developing certain types of epithelial ovarian cancer like the endometriosis and mucinous subtypes.

• Hormonal Disturbance: Excess adipose (body fat) causes an increase in estrogen levels and derangement of hormonal balance, promoting the development of hormone-sensitive cancer, like ovarian cancer.

• Chronic Inflammation: Obesity leads to a state of chronic low-grade inflammation that causes initiation and proliferation of cancer cells.

• Insulin Resistance & IGF-1: Overweight/BMI excess is linked with insulin resistance and elevated insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) levels, causing abnormal cell formation and inhibiting normal cell death.

•Delayed Detection: For obese or overweight women, early symptoms of ovarian cancer—such as bloating, pelvic pain, or changes in appetite—can be ignored or misinterpreted, delaying treatment and diagnosis.

•Type-Specific Risk: Obesity is more likely to have closer associations with non-serous ovarian cancers such as endometrioid and mucinous cancers.

•Lifestyle Impact: Physical inactivity and poor eating habits are the primary causes of obesity, making early preventive measures essential.

• Protective Effect of Contraceptives: Never-users of hormonal contraceptives may have an increased risk but only when concomitant with obesity, implying a protective effect of certain hormonal therapies.

Preventive Strategies:

• Exercise and be at healthy weight.

• Receive routine health checks, especially if there are identified risk factors.

• Visit healthcare professionals for personalized cancer risk and screening advice.

• Receive genetic counseling if there is a family history of breast or ovarian cancer.

• Public Health Priority: Prevention is our frontline of defence.Public education about the link between obesity and cancer is crucial. Detection at an early stage, population-level education, and low-cost weight-loss programs will result in the decrease in the burden of cancer as a whole.Reducing BMI has nothing to do with being pretty or fit - it's about getting women educated and protected from the silent killers like ovarian cancer.

Obesity is not just a cosmetic concern; it is a pressing public health issue intricately linked to a host of chronic conditions, including cancer. While the association between obesity and cancers such as liver, pancreatic, breast, and colorectal is widely acknowledged, the connection between obesity and ovarian cancer is gaining increased attention. Often referred to as a "silent killer" due to its vague early symptoms, ovarian cancer becomes even more insidious when combined with the silent threat of obesity. Dr KedarPatil, Bariatric and Advanced laparoscopic Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune shares 'How Obesity Triggers Ovarian Cancer' At the molecular level, obesity creates an internal environment that encourages cancer development through several pathways:

1. Chronic Inflammation Excess fat tissue in obese individuals causes persistent low-grade inflammation. This results in the release of inflammatory cytokines and free radicals, which can damage DNA and initiate the transformation of healthy cells into malignant ones. In the ovaries, this chronic inflammatory state contributes to cellular instability, increasing the risk of cancer formation.

2. Hormonal Imbalance Obesity is closely associated with elevated levels of estrogen and insulin. Fat cells produce estrogen even after menopause, and excessive estrogen is linked to the development of hormone-sensitive cancers, including certain subtypes of ovarian cancer. Additionally, high insulin and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) levels promote cell proliferation and reduce apoptosis, further increasing the potential for tumor growth.

3. Oxidative Stress Obese individuals experience higher oxidative stress, which leads to the accumulation of free radicals. These unstable molecules damage cellular structures, especially DNA, and set the stage for the development of ovarian and other cancers.

4. Delayed Diagnosis In many cases, ovarian cancer symptoms — such as bloating, pelvic discomfort, and abdominal fullness — overlap with general symptoms associated with obesity. This can delay diagnosis and allow the cancer to progress undetected. Moreover, excess body fat can interfere with diagnostic imaging, such as ultrasounds, reducing their accuracy and leading to missed early-stage detection.



