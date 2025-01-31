Exclusive: World Cancer Day 2025 - 'India Will See Rise Of 12% To 18% In Cancer Cases', Why Are People More at Risk In Recent Times

Over the last few decades, cancer has become one of the leading healthcare challenges in our country with cases on a steep rise. This is the second leading cause of death all over the world and a major public health problem in India. As per the new data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — India will see an increase of 12% to 18% in cancer cases.

Reasons People Becoming Prone to Cancer

Nowadays, due to fast-paced urbanization, sedentary and lethargic lifestyles as well as poor diet, cancer is largely targeting groups other than elderly. With this, increasing exposure to pollutants are contributing significantly to the alarming trend.

According to Dr Samit Purohit - Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology Action Cancer Hospital, Delhi shares with us that Breast Cancers are typically the most common type of cancer in women. On the other hand, in men, the prevalence of oral cancer is more. Lung cancer remains common in both genders. Reasons like smoking, obesity, late-stage diagnosis, and lack of awareness amplify the burden. Breast cancer, in particular, has become a major concern, as it often remains undiagnosed until it reaches advanced stages."

Other vulnerable categories include smokers, those with a family history of cancer, individuals exposed to harmful chemicals or radiation, and people with chronic infections such as hepatitis or HPV. Lifestyle factors like high consumption of processed foods, lack of exercise, and alcohol abuse further contribute to the risk.

Cancer: Types and Impact

India has a distinct cancer burden because of its varied dietary habits, geography and lifestyle. Men are more likely to get lung and oral cancers but women are more likely to get breast and cervical cancers. Cancers of the stomach, liver and colon are also on the rise. Cancer has negative impacts on more than just physical health. The expense of treatment frequently puts a significant strain on families; it has a detrimental effect on both mental health and financial security. For example, tobacco chewing-induced oral cancer not only deforms the mouth but can also significantly impair speech, eating habits and livelihood.

Cancer is treated with multiple modalities simultaneously, such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Dr Mansi Khanderia, Lead Consultant - Medical Oncology, SS SPARSH Hospital, RR Nagar tells us: ‘ In early cancers, most of the times, surgery is undertaken as a first line of therapy and much-desired treatment for cancers as in cases of colon cancers or head and neck cancers. Many cancers present in a locally advanced stage for which we now treat them with Neo adjuvant treatments with chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy prior to surgery which helps in shrinking and curing the cancer like in breast cancers, cervical cancer and lung cancers.

However, many patients do not seek medical attention until it is too late and the window of cure is lost. So at an advanced stage for most cases, the treatment is to just control the disease and not cure it.”

Radiation therapy is another critical pillar of cancer treatment, targeting and killing cancerous cells. Speaking on its importance, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Director, Radiation Oncology, Action Cancer Hospital, Delhi, says, "Radiation is a highly effective treatment for many types of cancers, especially breast and cervical cancers. However, minimizing side effects is crucial. Patients should avoid smoking and alcohol, as they can worsen the impact of radiation and lead to complications."