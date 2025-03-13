Exclusive: World Kidney Day 2025 - Connection Between Lifestyle And Kidney Function, Prevention And Early Detection Of Renal Disease

The two bean-shaped, kidney organs covered behind the ribcage may be the single most vital, but least talked about, organ group in our body. Filtering a whopping 50 gallons of blood daily, getting rid of poisons, regulating blood pressure, and adjusting electrolytes all play a pivotal role in this role. Despite this, even for all they do, renal ailments are becoming prevalent globally because of lifestyle diseases. Dr Sanket Kishore Patil, Nephrologist, Prakash Hospital shares with us his inputs on World Kidney Day 2025. The special day reminds us about the importance of kidney health and the contribution our daily decisions make.

The Rising Burden of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a silent worldwide epidemic. CKD was the 12th greatest cause of death globally in 2017, and the Global Burden of Disease Study predicted that it will be ranked fifth in 2040. The International Society of Nephrology estimates that roughly 850 million individuals across the globe have some kidney disease, with several being undiagnosed until later in life. In India alone, research estimates that almost 17% of the population is affected by kidney disease, primarily due to diabetes and hypertension.

Lifestyle and Kidney Health: The Key Link

While certain kidney problems are caused by genetic predispositions or infections, many others arise from lifestyle factors. The processed diet, sedentary lifestyles, and stress lead to metabolic disorders that highly affect kidney health.

1. Dietary Habits

A diet that is high in processed foods and sodium is one of the primary risk factors for kidney disease. The intake of high levels of salt raises blood pressure, and thereby, tremendous stress on the kidneys. Further, sugar- and fat-laden diets also cause obesity and diabetes—the two most common reasons for kidney damage. An optimum level of kidney functioning can be sustained with a proper diet comprising plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.

2. Hydration Matters

Appropriate hydration is crucial for kidney function. Water facilitates the removal of toxins and avoids kidney stones, a debilitating disease that strikes millions of people across the globe. Excessive intake of soft drinks and alcohol, though, may cause dehydration and stress on the kidneys. Drinking a minimum of 8-10 glasses of water daily, depending on climate and physical activity, is suggested by experts.

3. Exercise and Weight Management

Obesity contributes to the risk of diabetes and hypertension, both of which are major causes of CKD. Physical activity every day, including moderate exercise like brisk walking for 30 minutes daily, helps control blood glucose levels, benefits cardiovascular health, and decreases kidney stress. According to a research study in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases, patients who have regular physical activity have a decreased risk of CKD progression.

4. Alcohol Drinking and Smoking

Smoking causes damage to the blood vessels and impairs kidney function over a period, whereas heavy alcohol drinking raises the risk of developing high blood pressure and dehydration. Smoking, the National Kidney Foundation states, hastens kidney disease progression in those with established CKD.

5. The Importance of Stress Management

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep habits have been associated with elevated blood pressure and inflammation, both of which can adversely affect kidney function. Stress levels can be reduced through mindfulness exercises like yoga, meditation, and slow breathing techniques.

Prevention and Early Detection

Early identification is the main way to avert kidney disease development. Early and regular check-ups on overall health, like checking blood pressure, blood sugar, and kidney function tests (like creatinine and eGFR), may prevent risks in the early stages. People with family histories of kidney disease, diabetes, or hypertension should be most cautious.

A Call to Action on World Kidney Day 2025

World Kidney Day is not only an awareness campaign; it is a worldwide movement urging people to take control of their kidney health. Governments, healthcare agencies, and individuals need to join hands to promote healthier lifestyles, ensure early detection, and make kidney care more accessible. Small adjustments in daily routines can make a big difference in avoiding kidney disease and securing a healthier tomorrow for everyone.

As we celebrate World Kidney Day 2025, let us commit to healthy lifestyle choices that promote kidney health because prevention is always superior to cure.