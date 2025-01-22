Expert Insights On Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) And Pregnancy: Risks, Symptoms, And Preventive Measures

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus first identified in 2001, shares similarities with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It frequently causes respiratory infections, particularly affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Karishma Bhatia (MBBS, MS, DNB, MNAMS), Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Dr. Karishma's Gynae Care Clinic, Delhi, explains, “Novel data indicate a risk of HMPV during pregnancy due to the potential for severe illness in pregnant individuals and possible impacts on fetal health.”

How HMPV Affects Pregnancy

Pregnancy alters the immune system, increasing susceptibility to infections like HMPV. While many infections remain mild, severe cases can occur, particularly in later stages. Respiratory infections during pregnancy pose risks such as premature labor, low birth weight, and fetal distress. Though direct links between HMPV and adverse pregnancy outcomes are under study, pregnancy’s altered immune response may heighten these risks.

What are the Symptoms of HMPV

HMPV symptoms closely resemble those of a common cold, flu, or RSV, including:

►Runny nose

►Cough

►Fever

►Sore throat

►Shortness of breath

►Fatigue

In pregnant women, these symptoms may worsen, especially in cases involving underlying conditions like asthma, leading to complications.

Risks of HMPV Infection During Pregnancy

►Low Birth Weight: Severe symptoms, fever, or dehydration in pregnant women can hinder nutrient and oxygen supply to the fetus, affecting growth.

►Exacerbation of Pre-existing Conditions: Respiratory complications may worsen in pregnant women with asthma or other lung diseases, compromising oxygen delivery to the baby.

►Fetal Distress: Severe cases may cause abnormal fetal heart rates or reduced movement, potentially necessitating early delivery.

HMPV Prevention and Management

Currently, no vaccine is available for HMPV, making preventive measures essential:

► Frequently wash hands.

► Avoid contact with sick individuals.

► Practice good respiratory hygiene.

► Stay up-to-date with vaccines like the flu shot, which is safe during pregnancy.

Treatment focuses on symptom management with rest, hydration, and pregnancy-safe medications. Severe cases may require hospitalization for maternal and fetal monitoring.

Though HMPV typically causes mild illness, pregnant women should remain vigilant. Early recognition and proper care can reduce risks. Stay informed, minimize exposure, and seek medical advice if symptoms arise to protect both mother and baby.