Expert Reveals How Therapy Dogs Are Easing Dental Anxiety In Children

Pediatric dentistry often presents a unique challenge: treating young patients who experience intense fear and anxiety during dental visits. While various techniques like sedation, distraction, and behavior management are commonly used, an emerging and innovative method is gaining attention: the use of therapy dogs to provide emotional support during dental procedures.

This approach involves trained and certified therapy dogs working alongside pediatric dentists and their handlers. Their purpose isn’t medical; they’re not part of the treatment itself, but their presence can make a significant emotional impact on anxious children, especially during their first visits or procedures like fillings and extractions.

What Is Animal-Assisted Intervention?

Animal-Assisted Intervention (AAI) is a structured, goal-directed interaction between a trained animal and a patient, designed to enhance the patient’s emotional, cognitive, or social well-being. In the context of pediatric dentistry, these interactions are guided by certified professionals to ensure the safety and comfort of both the patient and the animal.

Dr Manasi Shimpi, a Pediatric Dentist and Certified Animal-Assisted Intervention Therapist at HNM Dental Centre in New Delhi, explains, “AAI has been scientifically shown to reduce anxiety and stress hormones like cortisol, while increasing the levels of feel-good hormones such as oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. In effect, therapy animals help make the child more calm, grounded, and receptive to treatment.”

Why Children Respond to Therapy Dogs

For many children, walking into a dental clinic can be overwhelming. Sterile environments, unfamiliar sounds, and masked faces can trigger fear and resistance. However, the presence of a friendly dog with a wagging tail can completely shift the atmosphere.

Dr Shimpi shares, “Children who used to dread dental visits now ask, ‘Will Wrigley be there today?’” referring to their clinic’s resident therapy dog. “Wrigley helps children feel welcome and safe. He acts as an emotional buffer that softens the clinical setting.”

Benefits Beyond Distraction

The effect of therapy dogs is more than just emotional comfort. Research supports several physiological benefits of therapy animal interaction, such as:

1. Lower heart rate and blood pressure

2. Decreased levels of cortisol (stress hormone)

3. Improved mood and reduced anxiety

4. Enhanced patient cooperation and willingness

Dr Shimpi says, "For neurodivergent children, non-verbal kids, or those with special needs, the calm presence of a therapy dog can help regulate emotions and provide a safe focus during treatment."

Real-Life Impact in the Clinic

Therapy dogs like Wrigley are more than just furry companions; they actively assist in non-invasive ways:

1. Being present during brushing tutorials using plush toys

2. Participating in storytelling sessions about dental care

3. Sitting quietly near a patient during treatments to provide comfort

4. Acting as a calming presence during procedures like fillings or extractions

Dr Shimpi notes that the goal isn’t to distract from the treatment entirely but to shift the child’s focus enough that they feel safe and willing to participate. This improves cooperation and allows for longer, more effective sessions with reduced stress.

Hygiene and Safety Considerations

Dr Shimpi explains, "Introducing animals into a healthcare setting requires strict hygiene and safety measures. Therapy dogs are vaccinated, regularly groomed, and only present with the informed consent of the child and their guardians. Their inclusion in the session is always optional and adapted to the needs and comfort of each patient."

Therapy dogs are proving to be more than a heartwarming addition to pediatric dental clinics; they are actively improving the patient experience. With evidence-backed results and increasing popularity, this compassionate approach may become a valuable addition to pediatric dentistry across the globe.

By bridging the emotional gap between fear and comfort, therapy dogs help children develop a more positive relationship with oral health care, one tail wag at a time.