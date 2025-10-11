Experts Call For Shift Towards Co-Parenting For Healthier Families

In a bid to raise alarm on the prevalent imbalance of gender roles in parenting, experts across India are advising parents to embrace the concept of co-parenting, ahead of National Family Day. Co-parenting is a model where both parents share equal responsibilities in raising children, rather than furthering the traditional norm of the mother as the primary caregiver.

Traditionally, mothers have shouldered the bulk of caregiving responsibilities, often at the cost of their careers, mental health, and personal well-being, while fathers have remained secondary figures in child-rearing. Parenting experts believe this imbalance is outdated and unhealthy for modern families. They advocate for co-parenting, a model where both parents play equal, complementary roles in nurturing, disciplining, and guiding children, as a healthier alternative that benefits not just children, but the entire family ecosystem.

Riri G Trivedi, Parenting Coach, Psychotherapist and Trainer says, “We are now witnessing a new generation of parents who are equally invested in running homes and raising children. Far from being a source of conflict, these changes can become opportunities for families to embrace fresh perspectives, celebrate supportive partnerships, and model healthier dynamics for the next generation. Being a parent is not about being perfect but about staying present.”

Modern families are moving away from rigid roles. Children thrive when both parents are active participants in their upbringing. Research shows that shared parenting not only reduces stress on mothers but also strengthens emotional bonds between fathers and children.

Ishinna B. Sadana, Author, Parenting Expert, TedX Speaker says, “Parenting is not just about who earns or who cooks; it is about who shows up emotionally, every single day. When both parents share the emotional load of parenting, families become healthier and more balanced. Children benefit enormously from watching both parents participate equally in their care. They grow up with a stronger sense of security, empathy, and respect for relationships. Co-parenting is not about grand gestures, but about everyday presence. Simple acts like reading a story, packing a lunchbox, attending a school event, or simply being available when a child needs comfort goes a long way. These seemingly small acts shape the emotional climate of the home. The goal must be to create families where care is not defined by gender, but by love and responsibility.”

Studies show that children who grow up with engaged parents are more confident, empathetic, and better equipped to handle challenges in life. Parenting is no longer just a mother’s domain, it is a shared responsibility that empowers the whole family.

"Co-parenting isn’t about two perfect people. It is about two people willing to grow for the sake of a child’s wholeness. When parents consciously share responsibility with respect, children experience love without conflict. A healthier family is not defined by living under one roof, but by the roof of emotional security that co-parents build together. Each choice, whether small acts of kindness, transparent communication, or setting boundaries, becomes a brick in that roof. Co-parenting reminds us that family is a team, and when parents function as allies instead of adversaries, children thrive with resilience and trust,” says Nitin Patra, Child Psychologist.