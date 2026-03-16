Experts raise concerns over patient safety in aesthetic and hair transplant procedures

Leading medical bodies, the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) and the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI), have raised concerns about patient safety and training standards in aesthetic and hair restoration procedures during a joint press conference held at the Delhi Press Club.

The associations said the issue has gained urgency following permissions granted to MDS dental surgeons by the Dental Council of India (DCI) under provisions of the Dentists Act, 1948, to perform certain aesthetic procedures and hair transplantation. According to the medical bodies, these procedures have traditionally been performed by specialists such as dermatologists and plastic surgeons trained under the regulatory framework of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Aesthetic procedures and dermatology, as Dr Vinay Singh, President, IADVL mentioned, demand additional training. In addition to the MBBS degree, a dermatologist training program requires 3 years of residency at a postgraduate level in dermatology at certain accredited medical schools. The training includes condensed curriculum of various skin ailments, hair problems, and advanced procedures in dermatology.

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Dr Rajat Gupta, Senior Consultant, Plastic Surgeon, Delhi, warned, "Allowing professionals without comprehensive medical training in skin diseases, hair disorders, and surgical complication management to perform such procedures could dilute training standards and increase risks for patients."

Dr Aditya Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Plastic Surgery, Medicity Medanta Hospital, points out, "The surgery requires knowledge regarding the biology of the skin, the disorders of the hair, how to manage infections, and how to manage complications. They also pointed out that hair transplants are a modern medical procedure and should only be conducted by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) who are specialised in that area."

In the past year, there has been a growing number of unqualified people allegedly performing aesthetic medical procedures, and the Kanpur hair transplant case was the most pronounced example. Two engineers died after hair transplants that were allegedly done by a dental surgeon. Other cases of unqualified medical practitioners performing aesthetic procedures have been documented in many parts of the country, including severe infections, loss of sight, and many complications as a result.

Dr Shital Poojary, Secretary General, National IADVL, stated, "With one of the biggest youth demographics, and in the wake of a surging demand for skin, hair and other aesthetic procedures in recent years (eg: Botox, hair transplants and thread lifts), India’s youth has been the target consumer of aesthetic and dermatological marketing. However, skin and hair concerns have resulted in frequent misuse of social media, and dependency on medications from chemists and other non-medically trained personnel."

Dr Deepika Pandhi, President, Delhi, State IADVL, warned, "Fraudulent marketing listings, some advertising medical services may promote 'dermatologists' as a result of paid ad placements, and have little to no verified medical qualifications regarding the practice. This is a situation that continues to endanger the health of the public."

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)