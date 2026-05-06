Experts reveal that cardiovascular diseases are the cause of nearly 28% of all deaths in India

Cardiovascular diseases are the cause of nearly 28 percent of all deaths in India. Public health datasets show this grim reality. The crisis is far more than alarming. Indians are developing heart problems before age 50. Lifestyle risk factors are rising fast. Heart disease incidence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is increasing. "India is facing a widening and underreported shortage of cardiology specialists, even as cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the country," says Dr Rakesh Gupta from the Indian Academy of Echocardiography. "We have fewer than 5,000 to 6,000 trained cardiologists serving a population of over 140 crore. This translates to roughly one cardiologist per 2 to 3 lakh people. In contrast, developed countries often have ratios closer to one per 20 to 30 thousand."

According to Dr Kapil Khanna, MD Physician, PGDCCP(NI), National President, Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists, "A geographic divide makes this shortage worse. Nearly 65 to 70 percent of India’s population lives outside major cities. Yet, urban centres hold over 80 percent of the cardiologists. This imbalance leaves vast regions completely dependent on general physicians. These doctors have limited cardiology exposure. Rural patients face delayed referrals as compared to tertiary hospitals. Primary care centres lack early diagnostic tools. Doctors delay the management of hypertension, diabetes, and ischemic heart disease. Patients reach advanced cardiac centres far too late. This causes mortality rates to rise. Care costs escalate, and major cardiac hospitals begin to feel the pressure."

Medical planners launched the PGDCC in 2006 to solve this exact problem. They designed it to bridge the urban-rural divide. The two-year structured program focuses entirely on non-invasive cardiology and preventive care. It prepares MBBS doctors to serve underserved populations in primary and secondary healthcare settings. Organizations like the IACC support the program academically. Meanwhile, DM Cardiology is a three-year course taken after MD Medicine. It focuses heavily on advanced interventional cardiology. DM seats remain highly restricted. The Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology (PGDCC) (redesignated as Clinical Cardio Physician (Non Invasive) PGDCCP(NI), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has received official recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists (IACC) confirmed this major decision. This two-year post-MBBS program aims to address a critical gap. Rural and semi-urban India continues to face a severe shortage of cardiology specialists.

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Prof AK Agarwal, Former Director of SOHS IGNOU, highlighted the program's academic journey. "Over the past 20 years, 1,706 doctors have completed the diploma. Training was conducted across 77 institutions nationwide, and programs were led by eminent cardiology professors," Prof. Agarwal explained. "With formal recognition now achieved, these trained doctors are expected to become eligible for government recruitment and structured integration into the public healthcare system. This is potentially transformational for rural cardiology services."

The program faced regulatory ambiguity and resistance for years. Still, institutions backed the training cohorts. The new recognition follows a long, hard-fought effort. Proceedings documented in the PGDCC recognition case define its academic and clinical legitimacy.

Getting official recognition for the Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology (PGDCC) took nearly twenty years. Dr Rajesh Rajan, Board of Governors Chairman for the Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists (IACC), recently shared the timeline of this long fight. The course began in 2006 to improve heart care at the village level. By 2008, doctors were already pushing the Medical Council of India (MCI) and state health ministries for formal approval. Parliamentarians PJ Kurien, NK Premachandran, and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar repeatedly raised the issue. Dr Rajan continuously engaged Union Health Ministers Anbumani Ramadoss, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harsh Vardhan, and Mansukh Mandaviya. He credited JP Nadda and Narendra Modi for finally granting the decisive recognition.

When the matter reached the courts in 2016, a strong legal team stepped up. Dr Rajan expressed deep respect for the lawyers who fought their case. He credited advocates Amit Kumar and Shaurya, along with senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Raju Ramachandran, for the victory. He said their hard work finally paid off, securing a much better future for clinical heart care in India.

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Adv Amit Kumar serves as a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court and Advocate General of Meghalaya. He discussed the extensive legal battle. "The PGDCC recognition represents not just a medical milestone. It is a rare convergence of legal perseverance and public health necessity," Adv. Kumar stated. "This case spanned two full decades."

Adv Shaurya Sahay shifted the focus toward the bigger picture. As a Supreme Court advocate and Standing Counsel for Uttar Pradesh, he also outlined the broader policy changes this move has triggered. "This victory forces us to look at how we recognize alternative medical qualifications," "We finally have a real answer to the massive lack of specialty doctors," Adv Sahay explained. "But this 20-year delay exposes something deeper. Sheer policy inertia is actively stalling our public health network."

Evidence and policy thinking show the PGDCC offers a meaningful partial solution. These doctors detect cardiac disease early. They manage common conditions. They stabilize emergencies before referral. Better triaging reduces patient overload at big hospitals. It allows more efficient use of super-specialists.

Scaling the program nationally brings massive benefits. If scaled, training hubs can produce a few thousand graduates annually. The long-term impact is significant. Within a decade, rural doctors will spot heart problems far earlier. Preventive cardiology will cover communities it never reached before. Before concluding, the speakers addressed the core issue directly. India suffers from a severe but silent shortage of heart specialists. This gap is already taking a heavy toll on patient outcomes across the country.

"Programs like PGDCC are not a replacement for super-specialists," the IACC concluded. "They represent a necessary systemic innovation in a country where the disease burden is massive, specialist supply is limited, and geography is a barrier."

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)