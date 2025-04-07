Experts Say YES To Sports This World Health Day

World Health Day, which is celebrated globally on April 7th and initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO), reminds us of the significance of overall well-being. Over the past few years, Indians have tried to lead a healthier lifestyle. While we focus on fitness options such as gym or playing sports, there is an increasing need to focus on overall well-being.



Do you often experience a sudden sharp pain in your back or a cramp in your leg? These are signs that your body is not healthy. We often ignore such signs until something serious happens, why wait until something worse? Why not address these health issues now? A small change in your lifestyle can go a long way, it could be as simple as taking time out to go for a walk, cycling, or going out with your friends to play a sport.

The question is: how do we take a step towards it? Let's hear it from the experts themselves:

Fitness and Overall Well-Being

In a conversation about overall health Dr. Pradyumna Tembhekar, sports medicine and orthopedic physician, highlighted the importance of bringing a change in their lifestyle adapting to a fitness routine, “Fitness is one of the key aspects of our well-being, yet it's often one of the most neglected. It tends to be completely overlooked or overshadowed by stress, responsibilities, or schedules that don’t allow even half an hour of self-care. However, as we move into our 30s and beyond, our bones, metabolism, and energy levels begin to change, making it harder to stay strong and feel our best. That’s why it’s so important to stay active—even in small ways—and to be mindful about how and when we eat. You don’t need perfection—just consistency. As you begin to build discipline and gradually make healthier changes to your routine, you’ll start to notice a shift mentally. Your mindset evolves, resilience builds, you grow tougher, and you develop a sense of resolve like never before."

The importance of Hydration and Nutrition

Addressing the topic of nutrition and hydration, Dr. Bodhisattva Dass, Physiotherapist team Kalinga Lancers said, “Let’s simplify the concept of diet—it's the daily energy we take in, and it plays a crucial role in our overall health. A proper diet should include proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients. These are necessary for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. However, eating right isn't enough. It's also important to stay properly hydrated. Hydration supports digestion and contributes to a healthier life overall. Without adequate hydration, you may face various issues such as stomach problems, acne, body aches, muscle tightness, fatigue, and cramps.”

Build discipline and focus

Sports teach time management, discipline, and strategic thinking, skills that translate into daily life and professional growth. Hand-eye coordination improves with sports like table tennis and cricket, making everyday tasks easier and reducing the chances of accidental falls or injuries. Adds Savio D’souza, fitness coach, “walking or running can be a good way to start, running is one of the best ways to build endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles. Initiatives like Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) encourage a healthier lifestyle, bringing people together to embrace fitness and well-being through a participative sport.”

Play a sport to Boost mental wellbeing

Participating in sports releases endorphins (happy hormones), reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. Playing sports regulates sleep cycles, ensuring deeper and more restful sleep. Engaging in moderate to vigorous exercise can help you fall asleep more quickly and improve sleep quality. Team sports like cricket and football also foster social connections. Studies have shown that exercise can be as effective as standard antidepressant treatments.

Better sports infra facilities are available today for people to get into sports as a medium for fitness.

With increasing awareness of sports and fitness, many cities and communities are investing in better sports infrastructure, ensuring that everyone has access to facilities. Accessible sports venues promote inclusivity and enable individuals of all abilities to participate. we reached out to Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO at Gallant Sports who expressed his views “As an industry, we have a responsibility to create accessible spaces that encourage this vital engagement, fostering a culture where physical well-being is prioritized. On World Health Day, let's remember that investing in sports infrastructure is an investment in the long-term health of our communities."