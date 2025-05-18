Pregnancy is a time of joy, anticipation, and immense transformation but it also brings along a wave of physiological changes that can quietly impact eye health. Blurred vision, dry eyes, and even temporary changes in prescription are common experiences for many expecting mothers.

And once the baby is born, attention often shifts to the infant’s eyes those tiny, curious windows to the world that begin developing well before birth. As maternal and neonatal health continues to be a public health priority in India, eye care during pregnancy and infancy is gaining long-overdue attention.

Dr. Sheetal Kishanpuria, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals shares eye care management tips for pregnant ladies and newborn babies

Proper eye care is not just about vision it’s about ensuring that both mother and child are shielded from preventable visual complications that could affect their quality of life. Understanding the changes, knowing when to seek help, and following simple, effective tips can make all the difference.

Understanding eye changes during pregnancy

Pregnancy affects nearly every part of the body and the eyes are no exception. Fluctuating hormone levels, increased blood volume, and changes in metabolism can lead to a range of temporary eye conditions. Many women report experiencing blurred vision, increased sensitivity to light, or dry, irritated eyes during the second and third trimesters.

Some of these symptoms, though mild, could signal underlying conditions like gestational hypertension or gestational diabetes, which can affect the retina or cause swelling in the cornea. Regular prenatal check-ups should include vision assessments, especially for women with existing conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Pregnant women who wear contact lenses may also find them uncomfortable due to hormonal changes affecting tear production. In such cases, switching to glasses temporarily and using preservative-free lubricating eye drops can help alleviate discomfort.

Nutritional support for eye health

Good nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy eyes during pregnancy. Vitamin A, Omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, and zinc are essential nutrients that support retinal health and visual function. Leafy greens, carrots, citrus fruits, nuts, and fish like salmon are excellent sources. However, excessive intake of Vitamin A supplements should be avoided, as high doses can be harmful to the fetus. It’s best to consult a healthcare provider for a balanced prenatal diet that supports both eye health and overall development.

Postnatal eye care for newborns

An infant’s eyes begin forming just weeks after conception and continue developing well into the first year of life. At birth, a baby’s vision is blurry, and the ability to focus and track objects improves gradually over months.

Routine newborn eye screenings are now recommended as part of early neonatal care. These checks help detect conditions such as congenital cataracts, blocked tear ducts, or retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in preterm infants. ROP, in particular, is a growing concern in India due to the rise in premature births and must be screened in neonatal intensive care units.

If your baby’s eyes seem misaligned or have persistent tearing, discharge, or redness, it’s important to consult a paediatric ophthalmologist. Early diagnosis ensures timely intervention and better outcomes.

Safe eye hygiene and protection

For mothers and caregivers, maintaining proper hygiene while handling the baby is vital. Always wash your hands before cleaning the baby’s eyes, and use a clean, damp cloth to gently wipe from the inner to outer corner. Avoid using over-the-counter eye drops for infants unless prescribed.

Sunlight is beneficial but should be moderated. Allowing natural light exposure during the early morning hours helps stimulate visual development, but infants should not be exposed to direct sunlight. A shaded stroller or protective hat works well during outdoor time.

The way forward: Caring for two pairs of eyes

In the journey from pregnancy to motherhood, eye care should never be an afterthought. From the hormonal changes affecting the mother’s vision to the delicate development of a newborn’s eyes, every stage requires attention, awareness, and informed decisions.

By combining preventive care, timely screenings, and healthy lifestyle habits, expectant mothers and caregivers can nurture clear vision and strong eye health—right from the womb to the cradle. As India strengthens its maternal and child health framework, integrating eye care into the routine can make a lifelong difference one clear-eyed moment at a time.