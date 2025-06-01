Facelifts Vs Fillers: Expert Reveals Top Anti-Aging Choices For Women Over 50

Ever since time immemorial, humankind has been hunting for the fountain of youth; legend has it that it is a spring of water which restores youthfulness and reverses all signs of ageing. In the 21st century, while the fountain of youth still eludes us, the desire to look fresh and youthful in your 50s and even beyond, has turned into a reality. Women, especially those over the age of 50 years, have multiple treatment options at their disposal to prevent and even reverse the signs of ageing.

Signs of Ageing in women over 50?

Dr Pranjal Joshi, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), FIADVL (Dermatosurgery), FACSI (Lasers), Varsity Skin & Wellness Clinic in Malviya Nagar, says, "Before understanding how the anti-ageing treatments work, it is important to understand the skin changes that women over 50 undergo. From the most superficial to the deepest layers, ageing can be classified as being related to the skin - loss of of collagen and elastin."

These proteins keep our skin looking firm and elastic, leading to the appearance of wrinkles, which deepen over time to form creases. Underneath the skin, there is a layer of fat and certain fat pads, especially in the cheeks, undereye and temples, which shrink, leading to sagging of the cheeks, hollowness of temples, eye sockets and jowl folds around the mouth. Common cosmetic options to reverse these changes are facelifts and dermal fillers.

Dermal Fillers: Non-Surgical Restoration

Dr Pranjal says, "Fillers are injections of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring jelly-like protein present in our skin and deeper tissues, which hydrates and plumps up the skin. These injections restore volume, enhance facial contours, and smooth out wrinkles." Most commonly treated areas are cheeks, lips, chin and under-eye hollows.

Pros of Fillers:

1. Minimally invasive with little-to-none downtime

2. Immediate results

3. Lower cost compared to facelifts

4. Can be tailored to provide subtle to specific facial features

Cons:

1. Temporary results (usually 12–24 months)

2. Require multiple syringes and sessions for optimal effect

3. Highly skill-based, unskilled injectors can lead to an unnatural look

4. Doesn’t significantly address the sagging or excess skin issues.

Fillers are better for women seeking to tackle mild-to-moderate volume loss, those who want subtle and specific enhancements without the commitment of surgery.

Facelifts: Surgical Rejuvenation

Dr Pranjal explains, "A facelift, medically called rhytidectomy, is a surgical procedure that physically lifts and tightens the deeper layers of the face. It addresses sagging skin, deep creases along the nose and mouth, jowls, and loose skin under the chin and neck."

Pros of a Facelift:

1. Longer-lasting results (typically 8–10 years)

2. Significant improvement in skin laxity

3. Addresses deeper structural issues

Cons:

1. Invasive procedure requiring anaesthesia

2. Downtime of 2-4 weeks

3. Higher cost

4. Higher surgical risks like scarring or bruising and complications

Facelifts are ideal for women with moderate-to-severe skin laxity and sagging who are looking for drastic results.

How to decide between the two?

"The choice between a facelift and fillers depends on several factors, including the severity of ageing signs, recovery time, budget, and personal preference," says Dr Pranjal.

Mild to moderate ageing signs? Not willing to undergo surgery? Fillers are the first line of treatment.

Significant sagging, jowls, or deep folds? A facelift might be required.

Dr Pranjal further says, "There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to Anti-ageing treatments. Whether you choose a facelift or fillers, consulting with a qualified dermatologist or plastic surgeon is crucial to assess your unique facial anatomy, discuss your aesthetic goals, and recommend a personalised plan that helps you age gracefully and confidently."