Fading Acne Scars Effectively: Skin Expert Shares Proven Treatments For Clear, Glowing Skin

Acne may come and go, but the scars it leaves behind often linger, affecting not just the skin but also self-esteem. While makeup can mask imperfections, real skin confidence comes from treating the root of the problem. Thankfully, modern dermatology offers multiple solutions to fade acne scars and restore the skin's natural glow.

We spoke to Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, who shares the most effective and dermatologist-approved methods to fade acne scars and rejuvenate your skin.

Topical Treatments: The First Line of Defense

According to Dr Nirupama, “Topical treatments are commonly prescribed for mild to moderate acne scarring. These include alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), retinoids, and Vitamin C.”

AHAs & BHAs exfoliate the upper layers of the skin, help unclog pores, and smooth out uneven texture caused by acne.

Retinoids accelerate cell turnover, promote collagen synthesis, and fade pigmentation over time.

Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, is known to brighten the skin and reduce post-inflammatory pigmentation left behind by acne.

These treatments may take a few weeks to show visible improvement, but are often the go-to for early-stage scars and dullness.

Chemical Peels: Deep Exfoliation for Renewed Skin

Dr Nirupama highlights chemical peels as one of the most effective methods to target lingering acne scars. “Chemical peels work by applying acid-based solutions to exfoliate and shed damaged skin layers, encouraging regeneration.”

There are three major types of chemical peels, each tailored to the severity of scarring:

Superficial Peels

These are mild peels, ideal for fading light scars and dark spots. Common acids used include glycolic, salicylic, lactic, and mandelic acids.

Best For: Mild pigmentation, early acne scars.

Medium Peels

Penetrating deeper into the skin, medium peels are used to treat uneven skin tone, moderate scarring, and sun damage. Glycolic acid (at a higher strength) and Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) are the key components here.

Best For: Textured scars, moderate discoloration.

Deep Peels

These strong peels target severe acne scarring and skin damage. Ingredients like high-concentration TCA and carbolic acid are used under strict professional supervision.

Best For: Deep boxcar scars, extensive pigmentation, and wrinkles.

Microneedling RF: Stimulate Collagen, Smooth Out Scars

Another promising solution, according to Dr Nirupama, is Microneedling Radiofrequency (RF). “This advanced technique uses ultra-fine needles combined with radiofrequency energy to create micro-injuries that stimulate natural collagen production.”

Ideal for atrophic (depressed) scars and pigmentation, microneedling improves skin texture, reduces scarring, and enhances elasticity, especially useful for people with deeper-toned or scarred skin.

Dermal Fillers: Quick Fix for Indented Scars

Dr Nirupama also recommends dermal fillers for patients with prominent atrophic acne scars like boxcar or rolling scars. “These injectable treatments fill out depressed scars by lifting them to the surface, offering immediate visible improvement,” she explains.

However, results are temporary, lasting anywhere from 6 to 18 months, so repeat sessions are required for maintenance.

Subcision: Releasing the Scars Beneath

For deep and tethered scars, subcision is a game-changer. Dr Nirupama says, “This procedure involves inserting a fine needle under the skin to break the fibrous bands that pull down the scar.”

Once released, the area smooths out and becomes less indented. This treatment is often combined with microneedling or laser therapy to enhance overall results.

Clear Skin Is Within Reach

Acne scars may feel like an unending battle, but today’s skin science offers real, lasting solutions. With the right dermatologist and a personalised treatment plan; be it peels, microneedling, or even simple topical creams, fading those stubborn scars is entirely possible.

Dr Nirupama Parwanda concludes, “Consistency is key. With patience and the right care, everyone can achieve smoother, clearer, and glowing skin.” Don’t let scars define your confidence, take the first step toward radiant skin today.