Fake Chips Exposed: THESE Simple Home Tricks Reveal If Your Chips Are Fake or Real

With rising concerns about food adulteration and counterfeit products, spotting fake or "plastic" chips (especially in the case of fried snacks like potato chips) has become important. Some viral claims about “plastic chips” are exaggerated or misleading, but it's still helpful to know how to tell the difference between real, edible chips and suspicious ones.

In this article, we'll explore practical home tests you can use to check the authenticity of chips — whether potato chips, banana chips, or similar snacks.

What Are 'Plastic Chips'?

'Plastic chips' is a term often used to describe fake or low-quality chips that may:

Contain synthetic or non-food-grade materials

Have excessive amounts of preservatives or wax

Be made from inedible starch substitutes

Exhibit abnormal burning or melting behaviors

Although most chips from reputable brands are safe, questionable street vendors or off-brand sources could potentially sell adulterated products.

Home Tests to Identify Original vs. Fake (Plastic) Chips

1. Burn Test

What to do:

Take a small piece of the chip.

Use a lighter or candle to carefully burn a corner of the chip.

Observations:

Original chips: Will burn slowly, smell like burnt food, and leave ash.

Fake/plastic chips: May melt, bubble like plastic, or give off a chemical/plastic smell.

Be cautious — perform this test outdoors or near ventilation to avoid inhaling fumes.

2. Water Dissolve Test

What to do:

Crush a few chips into powder.

Put the powder in a glass of warm water.

Stir and observe.

Observations:

Real chips: Will begin to dissolve or break apart, releasing oil and starchy residues.

Fake chips: May float intact, with no breakdown, or form a rubbery mass.

3. Oil Absorption Test (Tissue Paper Test)

What to do:

Place a chip between two clean tissue papers.

Press firmly and check the paper.

Observations:

Original chips: Will leave an oil mark (natural frying oil).

Plastic chips: May not leave oil or might leave a greasy, sticky residue (non-food-grade oil).

4. Magnifying Glass Inspection

What to do:

Look at the chip's surface with a magnifying glass or zoomed-in phone camera.

What to check:

You should see natural textures (like fiber, pores from the potato or banana).

If it looks too smooth, shiny, or plastic-like, be suspicious.

5. Taste and Texture Check

What to do:

Taste a small amount.

Observations:

Real chips: Crisp, salty, slightly oily — break down easily in the mouth.

Fake chips: May feel chewy, rubbery, or taste chemical-like.

What Not to Believe Blindly?

Many viral videos on social media exaggerate or misunderstand normal chip properties:

All chips burn — even real ones — because they contain oil and starch.

Real chips may sometimes float in water due to trapped air pockets.

Commercial chips have some amount of wax or preservatives, which doesn’t always mean they're plastic.

Tips to Avoid Fake Chips

Buy from trusted brands or stores.

Check the packaging date, batch number, and FSSAI license (in India).

Avoid very bright-colored or excessively shiny chips.

If something smells off, don't eat it.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)