‘Fancy Hospitals Back Home, But I Would Rather Be Treated Here’: Why An American Prefers Indian Healthcare

New Delhi: Kristen Fischer lives in India and grew up in the United States. She knows both systems well. Recently, she sat down with her phone and spoke to her followers. She asked a simple question, “Which healthcare is better?”

Her post landed on Instagram, fetched hundreds of comments and opened a debate on hospitals, doctors and medicines across two continents.

She wrote in her caption, “Overall, I prefer India for Healthcare because of factors like cost, availability of doctors/medicine and care. I also think that the USA has great hospital experiences but it comes at a cost. Financial expenses are much higher and appointments are much harder to get.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her video broke it down further. She began with appointments. In India, she said, a person can often walk in on the same day. No long waitlists. No calls back and forth.

She turned to access. In her words, doctors, hospitals and clinics are “everywhere and easy to access”.

Then came the subject of price. She called Indian medical care “far more reasonable in cost” compared to the steep bills in the United States.

She also highlighted how doctors treat patients here. In India, she said, physicians are “way less rushed and more attentive to your needs”.

Pharmacies formed the next point. Fischer liked the system in India. Prescriptions are not always necessary. Medicines are easy to find.

On hospitals in the United States, she showed a different side, stating that the overall experience there feels more polished. Patients even receive menus for food. Appointments run to the clock, which means less waiting once inside.

Her words reached far beyond her account. Viewers filled the comments section.

One user wrote, “In India, the hospital expenses are quite affordable. There is something like hospital tourism/medical tourism. People come to India for medical treatment. In India, the costs are significantly low.”

Another voice added, “I am originally from India, grew up in Singapore and work in healthcare in the United States. Actually appointment wait times here can be pretty lengthy too (from personal experience in Michigan and Georgia). I try to make sure my patients don’t have to wait too long, but I can totally see why the wait times can quickly escalate, especially at large teaching hospitals with large patient volumes. But I agree that Indian and American doctors are comparably highly skilled!”

A third user shared heartfelt praise, “Didi hats off to you observations, experience. You covered all major issues why Indian healthcare system is good. The way you appreciate my country believe me day by day my respect for you is raising.”

The discussion continues. For many, Fischer’s video puts words to what they already feel. For others, it opens a new look at the strengths and struggles of healthcare in both countries.