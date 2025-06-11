Father’s Day 2025: Nutritionist Reveals Diet Tips For Dads To Stay Strong, Energised, And Live Longer

Being a dad means juggling a lot — from early mornings and late nights to endless to-do lists and family responsibilities. But to keep up with the demands of fatherhood and still feel your best, what you eat matters more than you might think. The right nutrition doesn't just fuel your day—it supports long-term health, boosts energy, sharpens focus, and helps you stay active well into the future.

"Father, a superhero with a hidden cape. He will buy the favourite toy, load the fridge with the favourite ice cream, take you out on long drives and give you all you need, just for that smile. It's time to celebrate the man who has our heart. This Father’s Day lets take a step towards a better healthy him," says Madhura Paroolkar Behki, Nutritionist, cult.

Madhura says, "Fathers need consistent fuel to keep their energy high, their minds sharp, and their bodies strong. Whether chasing toddlers or supporting teens, what they eat directly impacts how well they show up each day."

"After a certain age men start to lose lean muscle mass, testosterone levels gradually decline, and metabolism slows. Energy levels drop and risk for metabolic conditions rise. A well-balanced diet can reduce fatigue, improve focus, protect your heart, and even extend your lifespan" says Madhura

Madhura listed the Ways to tackle daily health issues:-

• Enhance energy levels

Adding complex carbs in the diet helps to maintain energy levels well all day and avoids sugar crashes. Foods like whole wheat, millets, oats, pulses, legumes, veggies and fruits are good options in meals.

• Heart health

Its important to keep the quality and quantity of fat in mind. Opt for omega 3 fatty acids like flax seeds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, fatty fish and avocado in meals. Limit the intake of saturated fat (commonly seen in packaged/ processed food) as it can lead to increased LDL cholesterol level. Palm oil is widely used and a major contributor to this fat.

• Weight management

Portion control is the key and this can be achieved with 2 small habit changes.

1. Small meals: Over 3 large meals, opt for 4-5 small meals as it helps to manage the mid meals cravings and keeps the quantity of meals in check.

2. Fibre packed: Just a cup of salad in the main meal can help protein control and keep you full for longer.

• Joint & bone health

Calcium and vitamin D play a great role in healthy bones. A 15 minute sunny walk in the morning helps to boost vitamin D levels. Dairy is not the only source for calcium, sesame seeds, drumstick leaves and spinach can also be added on daily basis.

• Better sleep

Food rich in magnesium helps to induce better sleep. Spinach, nuts, dark chocolate and some options to include in the diet.

Here are some easy hacks for the busy dads

• Breakfast is a must, as it gives the right energy to kick start the day.

• A cup of salad 15 minutes before the meal helps manage carbs intake.

• Keep healthy snacks handy like nuts, roasted grams, makhanas over samosas and vadas.

• Hydrate well throughout the day, aim for a minimum of 2 litres water daily.

• Exercise is as important as the morning newspaper, 30 minutes of brisk walking 5 times a week is a good start.

• Keep stress at bay, everything will be fine and fall in place eventually. Meditation or yoga can help here.

You don’t need to go keto, paleo, or turn into a food guru overnight. Just start by building a plate that fuels, not drains you. Think lean proteins, good fats, fiber, and whole foods. You’ll not only feel better but be more present, energised, and equipped for the long haul of fatherhood.