/Father's Day 2026: Health warning signs every woman should watch for in her father after 50

Father's Day 2026: Father's Day is often seen as a time to celebrate the love, guidance, and sacrifices fathers make for their families. However, health experts say it should also serve as a reminder to pay attention to their well-being, especially after the age of 50, when the risk of several health conditions begins to rise. While regular medical check-ups remain essential, family members, particularly daughters and wives, are often the first to notice subtle physical, emotional, and behavioural changes that may indicate an underlying health concern.
"Father’s Day is only a moment to celebrate the love, strength, and sacrifices done by fathers, but also a great reminder to pay closer attention to their health," says Dr Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur. "After the age of 50, most of the men began to experience silent changes in the entire body. Some may also ignore symptoms, avoid check ups or dismiss discomforts as normal ageing. This is exactly where daughters, wives and family members can play a significant role by encouraging timely medical attention."
According to Dr Gupta, one of the most important aspects of healthy ageing is recognising symptoms early rather than waiting for them to become severe.
Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading health risks for men over 50. Conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol can significantly increase the likelihood of heart-related complications.
"One of the main areas to watch beyond after the age of 50 is health of the heart," explains Dr Gupta. "Some of the factors such as high blood pressure, obesity can also increase the risk of heart disease. Until symptoms become fathers usually don’t complain. Medical problems such as discomfort in the chest or reduced stamina should never be untreated."
Experts advise family members to be alert to signs such as shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, or reduced physical endurance, all of which warrant medical evaluation.
As men grow older, prostate-related concerns become increasingly common. While many symptoms may be associated with benign conditions, they should never be dismissed.
"Beyond 50, men may also experience some prostate-related concerns," says Dr Gupta. "Factors such as frequent level of urination, difficulty in passing urine, weak flow of urine, waking up multiple times during night to urinate or blood in urine should be discussed with a doctor. All these symptoms may not indicate a serious kind of condition, but they require proper level of evaluation. Prostrate enlargement or other underlying problems at an early stage can also be identified through timely medical consultation."
Dr Sundar Krishnan Senior Consultant Internal Medicine KIMS Hospitals Thane, adds, "This may be a sense of pressure on the chest, unusual sweating, breathlessness, dizziness or discomfort in the shoulders and arms. A lot of fathers will choose to overlook the signs and thinking that these are passing. Regular blood pressure readings, cholesterol tests and cardiac assessments can make a big difference."
Early consultation can help identify prostate enlargement and other underlying conditions before they become more serious.
While heart and prostate health often receive attention, sensory health is equally important. According to Dr. (Major) Rajesh Bhardwaj, Consultant, Med First ENT Center and Dr M. Narayana Swamy, Director, Neurosurgery, PSRI Hospital age-related hearing loss is one of the most overlooked conditions among older men.
"Many men gradually develop hearing difficulties with age but often dismiss it as a normal part of getting older," says Dr Bhardwaj. "Frequently asking others to repeat themselves, increasing the television volume, or struggling to follow conversations in noisy environments can be early signs of hearing impairment. Timely hearing evaluation can help prevent communication difficulties and social isolation."
He adds that untreated hearing loss can lead to communication difficulties, social withdrawal, and a decline in quality of life. Timely hearing evaluations can significantly improve outcomes and help maintain social engagement.
Another health issue that often goes unnoticed is obstructive sleep apnea, a condition characterised by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep.
"Loud snoring, restless sleep, excessive daytime fatigue, or witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep may indicate obstructive sleep apnea. Left untreated, sleep apnea can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and other serious health complications."
Because family members are often the first to observe these symptoms, their role in encouraging medical assessment is particularly important.
Health after 50 is not limited to physical conditions. Emotional and cognitive well-being are equally important indicators of overall health.
"Health after the age of 50 is not only about physical symptoms. Both emotional and well-being also matter a lot," says Dr. Gupta. "If your father becomes unusually withdrawn, or loses interest in certain activities he once enjoyed, it may be a sign of stress, depression, sleep-related problems or cognitive changes as well. Many men usually hesitate to speak regarding emotional health, so family support become very significant. A gentle level of conversation can often be the first step towards medical care."
She points out that many men hesitate to discuss emotional concerns openly, making family support crucial. "A gentle conversation can often be the first step toward medical care," she adds.
Healthcare professionals recommend paying attention to memory lapses, confusion, social withdrawal, mood changes, and a noticeable decline in enthusiasm for daily activities.
According to Dr Bhardwaj, dizziness, vertigo, and balance issues can significantly affect an older adult's independence and safety.
"Women should also pay attention to balance problems, dizziness, or episodes of vertigo in their fathers. Such symptoms can increase the risk of falls and injuries, especially in older adults. Early diagnosis can help identify the cause and improve daily functioning."
Falls remain one of the leading causes of injury among older adults, making early intervention essential.
Mobility often determines how independently a person can age. Persistent knee pain, back pain, muscle weakness, and repeated falls should not be dismissed as inevitable consequences of getting older.
"Pain in knee, back pain, poor balance and continuous falls should never be accepted as unavoidable signs of ageing," says Dr Gupta. "These may also indicate arthritis, vitamin deficiencies, nerve problems or reduced strength of muscles. Children should always encourage their father to stay active with the help of walking, and recommend some exercises as well. In order to preserve independence and confidence maintaining mobility is also a very good option."
She encourages families to support healthy habits that promote mobility. "Children should always encourage their father to stay active with the help of walking, and recommend some exercises as well. In order to preserve independence and confidence maintaining mobility is also a very good option."
Dr Bhardwaj also advises paying attention to symptoms involving the throat and voice.
"Persistent throat discomfort, hoarseness of voice, difficulty swallowing, or a sensation of something being stuck in the throat should not be ignored. While these symptoms are often caused by common conditions, they may sometimes indicate underlying health issues that require medical evaluation."
Seeking timely medical advice can help rule out serious conditions and ensure appropriate treatment.
Experts unanimously agree that preventive healthcare is one of the most effective ways to maintain good health after 50.
"Regular health check-ups, become more important after crossing the age of 50," says Dr Gupta. "While depending on medical history and certain risk factors, doctors may recommend screening for diabetes, heart related disease, health of eye, dental health, and certain cancers as well. Colon Cancer screening and prostate health discussions are highly significant in this particular age group. Preventive care also help to detect problems before they even become more advanced."
Both Dr Gupta and Dr Bhardwaj emphasise that family members often notice warning signs before patients themselves recognise them. Whether it is hearing difficulties, changes in mood, persistent fatigue, urinary symptoms, or declining mobility, early attention can make a meaningful difference.
"As daughters, wives, and caregivers, women often play a crucial role in recognising these early warning signs. A simple conversation about health today can make a meaningful difference in a father's well-being tomorrow," says Dr Bhardwaj.
The message from experts is clear: healthy ageing is not just about medical treatment, it is about awareness, prevention, and family support. By staying attentive to subtle changes and encouraging timely medical care, women can help ensure that their fathers enjoy healthier, more active, and more fulfilling years in the decades ahead.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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