Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Father's Day 2026: Health warning signs every woman should watch for in her father after 50

Father's Day 2026: Health warning signs every woman should watch for in her father after 50

Father's Day 2026: From heart health to hearing loss, experts highlight the warning signs families should not ignore in ageing fathers.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Father's Day 2026: Health warning signs every woman should watch for in her father after 50
Image Credit: (Image: Freepik)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Health warning signs every woman should watch for in her father after 50
Father's Day 20267 min ago
2
SEBI24 min ago
3
CM Yogi Adityanath25 min ago
4
Auto news35 min ago
5
TS EAMCET 2026 counselling44 min ago