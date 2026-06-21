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Father's Day 2026: Simple ways Dads can manage stress and prioritise their well-being

Father's Day 2026: From prioritising sleep and exercise to making time for themselves and seeking support, experts share practical ways fathers can manage stress and protect their mental and physical well-being.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Father's Day 2026: Simple ways Dads can manage stress and prioritise their well-being
Image Credit: (Image: Freepik)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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