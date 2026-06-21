/Father's Day 2026: Simple ways Dads can manage stress and prioritise their well-being

Father's Day 2026: Father's Day is a time to celebrate fathers for their unwavering support, dedication, and the many roles they play within the family. However, behind the image of the dependable provider, many fathers silently cope with stress stemming from work responsibilities, financial pressures, family commitments, and concerns about their children's future.
In today's fast-paced world, fatherhood comes with multiple responsibilities. Whether balancing demanding careers, managing household finances, or ensuring their families are well cared for, many fathers often place their own well-being last. Over time, this can lead to chronic stress, fatigue, irritability, sleep disturbances, and even long-term health complications.
Experts emphasise that stress is not always obvious. While some fathers may openly express their concerns, many tend to internalise their emotions, making it difficult for loved ones to recognise when they need support.
According to health experts, persistent stress can affect both mental and physical health. It may contribute to high blood pressure, sleep disorders, digestive issues, weakened immunity, heart disease, and diabetes. Emotional symptoms such as irritability, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, and low mood can also become more prominent over time.
Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, highlights the pressures many fathers face today:
"Becoming a father is one of the best gifts life has to offer; nonetheless, it is fraught with stress. Modern dads have many roles to fill, such as providing, being a good worker, looking after kids, caring for their elderly parents, and striving to achieve something in life. Though the majority of men feel happy about being reliable providers and protectors, they ignore their own wellbeing quite often."
He further explains the health consequences of prolonged stress:
"Occasional stress is an inseparable part of people's lives. Nonetheless, the problem with constant stress is that it affects people's physical and psychological well-being negatively. Stress contributes to the development of high blood pressure, insomnia, obesity, poor immune system functioning, digestive disorders, headaches, heart disease, and diabetes. Many dads consider such symptoms as fatigue, irritability, inability to concentrate, or constant pains in the body as age-related issues or side effects of a stressful life, while it is not always so."
Mental health and medical professionals recommend several simple yet effective strategies to manage everyday stress and improve overall well-being.
Physical activity remains one of the most effective ways to reduce stress. Exercise helps lower stress hormones, improves mood, supports cardiovascular health, and enhances sleep quality.
Dr Tayal advises:
"Father's Day should serve as a reminder that dads need to take care of themselves, and doing so is not a luxury but a need. Exercise is an excellent tool that can help in dealing with stress. Thirty minutes of walking, cycling, or any other type of exercise can decrease the level of stress hormones and improve mood. It is beneficial for getting a good night's sleep and keeping the heart healthy."
Many fathers prioritise everyone else's needs before their own. Experts say carving out even a small amount of personal time each day can significantly improve mental well-being.
Dr Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, says:
"Making little time for fathers is one of the best stress-reduction strategies. While there is a lot of competition out there, many dads tend to put everyone else first before themselves and even an hour or so of “me time” a day goes a long way. It may be a stroll, listening to music, reading a book or simply sitting quietly with a cup of coffee. Taking breaks helps the mind to reset and helps to minimize feelings of overwhelm."
Many men grow up believing they must handle problems alone, which can make opening up about emotional struggles difficult. However, sharing concerns with trusted friends, family members, or professionals can ease emotional burdens.
Dr Hussain notes:
"Sharing and openness are important as well. Fathers are often taught that they should be able to do everything and take on all challenges by themselves. Talking to a partner, friend, sibling or even a professional can help ease the emotional burden, however. Feeling worried is not a personal affliction—feeling it together is easier to process and manage stress."
Trying to excel in every role can create unnecessary pressure. Experts encourage fathers to set realistic expectations, delegate responsibilities when possible, and accept that perfection is neither attainable nor necessary.
Dr Hussain explains:
"It is also crucial to have realistic expectations. Fathers often overload themselves with the responsibilities of being a great breadwinner, being a great dad and being a great partner. The point is that perfection is impossible and not even desired. If a day is messy, tiring, or unproductive, that is okay, don't feel guilty, as this will help to develop a positive attitude."
Getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep, maintaining a balanced diet, and scheduling regular health screenings are equally important for managing stress. Experts warn that poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits, and neglecting routine medical check-ups can worsen both physical and mental health over time.
Stress management is not solely an individual responsibility. Families can play an important role by encouraging open conversations, sharing household responsibilities, expressing appreciation, and creating an environment where fathers feel comfortable discussing their challenges.
Simple gestures, meaningful conversations, and spending quality time together can go a long way in helping fathers feel valued and supported.
This Father's Day, while celebrating the fathers who dedicate so much to their families, it is equally important to recognise their emotional and physical well-being. Stress may be a part of modern life, but it should not be ignored.
By prioritising self-care, maintaining healthy habits, seeking support when needed, and making time for their own well-being, fathers can better manage stress and continue thriving both at home and at work. After all, caring for oneself is one of the most important ways to care for those we love.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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