Fatigue, hair fall or weight gain? Doctors debunk common thyroid myths and reveal hidden signs

Many patients think that once thyroid tablets are started, they have to take them for life, which isn’t true for everyone. The dosage doesn’t always stay the same. It can change over time. Sometimes the dose can be lowered, or the medicine can be stopped, but only after a doctor reviews it. Here are some common thyroid myths and what doctors have to say about that.

“One of the most common thyroid myths I encounter is that thyroid disease always causes dramatic symptoms or visible swelling in the neck. In reality, many patients, especially in the early stages—have very subtle signs such as fatigue, mood changes, weight fluctuations, or menstrual irregularities, which are often dismissed as stress or ageing. Many people assume that a thyroid diagnosis means a lifelong problem with no real control, which isn’t accurate. While some patients do need long-term treatment, a large number can manage their condition very well when it’s picked up early and treated correctly. That decision is usually based on follow-up tests. Trying to diagnose or adjust treatment based on information from the internet usually causes more confusion and delays appropriate care. Early evaluation makes a significant difference in long-term outcomes.” said Dr Nishchitha K Consultant Endocrinology, Gleneagles BGS hospital.

“Many people believe that thyroid problems are caused only by poor lifestyle or weight gain, which places unnecessary blame on patients, especially women. Thyroid problems are often autoimmune or hormonal and can affect people who otherwise live very healthy lives. Another common belief is that thyroid disease happens only in older people, but we now see it quite often in young adults and even teenagers."

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"Many women ignore early symptoms, assuming constant tiredness or hair fall is normal, when it may actually be related to the thyroid. There’s also a lot of confusion around diet. Patients frequently think certain foods alone can fix the problem. While diet and exercise do help overall health, they can’t replace medical treatment when it’s required. The important message is that thyroid disease is manageable and nothing to be afraid of or embarrassed about. Awareness, timely testing, and follow-up are far more important than myths or quick fixes,” says Dr H Guru Prasad, Clinical Director and HOD, Department of General Medicine/Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Banjara hills, Hyderabad.

“A common misconception is that you only need to check your thyroid if symptoms are obvious or severe. The truth is, thyroid problems can quietly affect your heart, fertility, mental health, and metabolism long before you notice anything. Some people also think that once their tests are normal, they’re fine for life. That isn’t always true. Thyroid levels can change over time, especially with stress, pregnancy, illness, or as people get older, so repeat testing is sometimes necessary for those at risk. There’s also a belief that alternative remedies alone can ‘reset’ the thyroid, which often leads to delays in getting the right treatment. Doctors are not dismissive of complementary approaches, but they should never replace evidence-based care. The biggest message clinicians want to share is that thyroid disease is common, manageable, and not a personal failure. Dispelling myths allows people to seek help early and avoid complications that are entirely preventable with timely medical intervention,” said Dr Prudwiraj Sanamandra, Consultant, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Arete Hospitals.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)