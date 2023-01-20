Fatty liver cure: Do supplements help? Lose weight, make THESE lifestyle changes

By Bindu Menon

Liver, the second largest organ of the body, is crucial for the digestion of food and removes toxins from our blood. Excess fat can cause inflammation of the liver, and scarring of liver tissue. This scarring, over time, can cause liver failure. Fatty liver is a silent condition caused by fat deposits in the liver. There are no signs of illness – a feeling of tiredness, and discomfort in the abdomen, which is tough to diagnose. Hence, fatty liver mostly goes undiagnosed and unmanaged for years until it turns into a more harmful chronic liver disease.

There are two types of fatty liver - simple fatty liver and fatty liver with inflammation. The medical names are Non Alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Simple fatty liver is benign and usually does not progress to liver disease. Whereas, NASH can progress to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer if unmanaged. Since it's characterised by an increase in size, the only way to diagnose fatty liver is through a physical examination by a doctor.

Sedentary behaviour is a major risk factor for this disease, which is primarily influenced by lifestyle choices. Other potential causes for a fatty liver are a family history of liver disease, excess weight or obesity, abnormal cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disorder, alcohol consumption, and Hepatitis C. Therefore, if you want to live a healthy life, you better get up, walk around, and change your lifestyle.

How to cure fatty liver

1. Supplements and why you need them: Dietary supplements are chemicals you can take to increase the nutrients in your diet or lower your risk of developing health issues. There are many different types of dietary supplements, including pills, capsules, powder, gel capsules and tablets, extracts, and liquids. There may be enzymes, vitamins, minerals, fibre, amino acids, herbs, or other plants. Various supplements have beneficial effects on fatty liver. Check with experts and doctors.

2. Nutritional Diet: We all know about a nutritional diet, but we often forget to add that nutrition quotient to every meal. Increase the intake of whole grains, proteins, low-fat dairy, fresh fruits and veggies, and healthy fats and oils. Reduce consumption of refined carbs like sweets, white rice, white bread, or other refined grain products, saturated fats like those in red meat, full-fat dairy, and fried foods, and trans fats like those in fried foods and many processed foods.

3. Weight management: This is the single most effective strategy for managing fatty liver disease. Weight loss can lessen fibrosis, inflammation, and liver fat. Depending on current health and lifestyle choices, engaging in at least 30 minutes of both aerobic and resistance exercises most days of the week, cutting down or quitting alcohol use, and eating a nutrient-rich diet low in extra calories, saturated fat, and trans fats are all important for weight loss.

By making the right choices in nutrition, lifestyle, and supplementation, a majority of fatty liver conditions can be reversed before turning into chronic liver disease. Keep your liver fit to live a happy and healthy life!

Also read: 5 superfoods to boost men's reproductive health - check complete list

(Disclaimer: Bindu Menon is the co-founder of Jollywell, a company that produces plant-based, organic nutrition supplements. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)

