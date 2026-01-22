Feeling fine isn’t enough: Experts reveal how preventive health checkups help detect silent diseases early

Modern world has become a place where health care is sometimes overlooked. People working long hours and under chronic stress may find it difficult to even think about their health. Of course, we usually see a doctor when we are ill or have some visible symptoms. However, the use of a responsible and informed approach to well-being entails a complete change of mind: going from reactive managing of sickness to proactive health in maintaining health. At this point, the value of a comprehensive full body health checkup becomes crucial for everyone.

People who are handling the intricacies of today’s life, find these checkups to be more than just a routine; they consider them as a very important protection against the slow but sure invasion of illness. Several severe diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and type 2 diabetes can be there without any external indications until they become very critical.

The time when the affected person is symptom-free for the above-mentioned diseases is called the asymptomatic phase; it is this period that the routine screening specifically aims at. Early detection of a health problem/easy and cost-effective lifestyle changes versus complicated and long treatment afterwards is not a difficult decision to make.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Dr Kanika Yadav, DCP, MD (Path), Associate Lab Director

The Value of Comprehensive Screening

An entire body medical examination consists of a precise and exhaustive report of the internal workings of your body. It serves as a mean, which enables doctors to monitor your health parameters over a period and detect early changes that might indicate a risk of developing a disease.

At Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre, our Modern Niramaya Health Packages are designed exactly to give this complete overview. For instance, the MODERN Niramaya Package 1.2 encompasses a vital range of 84 tests within important categories, which provides an all-embracing view of your present physiological condition.



Let's examine some of the main components and the reasons they are important for your health:-

LIPID PROFILE: This test determines the levels of good and bad cholesterol along with triglyceride levels. High levels are a major risk factor for both heart attack and stroke; they often remain unnoticed for a long time. Detection in the early stage permits dietary changes or medication to be given timely in order to keep the cardiovascular system healthy.



HBA1C & PLASMA GLUCOSE - FASTING: These tests play a significant role in detecting pre-diabetes and diabetes. While fasting glucose indicates the current level of sugar in the blood, the Glycosylated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) provides an average of blood sugar control over the last 2-3 months. This is absolutely necessary for the early spotting of impaired glucose tolerance which can be easily reversed by certain dietary and lifestyle changes.



LIVER FUNCTION TEST (LFT) & KIDNEY FUNCTION TEST (KFT): Liver and the kidneys are the organs responsible for detoxifying the body and waste management. Changes in the levels of their enzymes and waste products (like Creatinine) are vital signs of how efficiently these organs are detoxifying your body of unhealthy metabolites present in our system introduced by diet, medication, and lifestyle.



VITAMIN B12 & 25 HYDROXY VITAMIN D: Deficiencies in important vitamins are very prevalent, particularly with the modern lifestyle, diet without any exposure to sunlight. These are very necessary for maintaining blood cells, bone and muscle strength and overall metabolic processes at cellular level.

A Proactive Step for Peace of Mind

In the end, the choice to go for a complete body health checkup, besides being a good thing for you, is also an act of responsibility to your family. In a time when non-communicable diseases resulting from poor lifestyle choices are on the rise, possessing solid data about your health parameters is your biggest edge.

The concern of unknown health risks to the anxiety of health risks is turned into concrete, actionable steps for prevention and early management.

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is of the opinion that diagnostics are the first and the most important step towards a healthier future.

X-RAY CHEST & ULTRASOUND ABDOMEN: These imaging investigations help detect structural abnormalities in the lungs and abdominal organs, enabling early identification of conditions such as infections, fatty liver, stones, or masses that may not show symptoms in initial stages.

In a world where busy schedules and silent illnesses often go hand in hand, preventive health checkups serve as a powerful reminder that feeling fine does not always mean being healthy. Regular screenings help uncover hidden risks, offer clarity about your body’s internal health, and allow timely action before minor issues turn serious. By choosing prevention over reaction, individuals not only protect their own well-being but also ensure a healthier, more secure future for their families making preventive care one of the smartest investments in long-term health.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)