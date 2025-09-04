Feeling Lazy In The Morning? Try THESE 6 Yoga Stretches To Charge Your Day

Mornings often set the tone for the rest of your day. Yet, many of us wake up feeling sluggish, stiff, or simply too lazy to move. Instead of rushing for coffee or scrolling through your phone, a few minutes of yoga can help awaken your body, energize your mind, and improve focus. Yoga stretches not only ease morning stiffness but also boost circulation, reduce fatigue, and fill you with positivity.

Here are some simple yet effective yoga stretches you can try every morning to kickstart your day:

1. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjariasana-Bitilasana)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This gentle flow between arching and rounding your back helps release tension in the spine and improves flexibility. It also stimulates blood flow, making you feel more awake.

How to do: Come onto all fours, inhale to lift your head and tailbone (cow pose), and exhale to round your spine (cat pose). Repeat 8–10 times.

2. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

This stretch wakes up your hamstrings and spine while calming your mind. It helps release stiffness from long hours of sleep.

How to do: Sit with legs stretched out, inhale to lengthen your spine, and exhale as you fold forward, reaching for your toes. Hold for 20–30 seconds.

3. Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

This pose increases blood circulation to the brain, leaving you refreshed and alert. It also stretches the back, legs, and shoulders.

How to do: Stand tall, exhale, and bend forward from the hips. Let your arms and head hang freely. Stay for 30 seconds, then slowly roll up.

4. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

A restorative posture that gently stretches your back and relaxes your mind. It also helps center your thoughts before starting the day.

How to do: Kneel on the mat, sit on your heels, and stretch your arms forward as you lower your torso down. Hold for 1–2 minutes.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This energizing stretch wakes up your back, opens the chest, and improves digestion. It’s great for activating your energy levels in the morning.

How to do: Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor. Inhale, lift your hips upward, pressing your arms into the ground. Hold for 20–30 seconds.

6. Mountain Pose with Stretch (Tadasana)

Perfect for starting your day with balance and focus, this pose stretches the body from head to toe while improving posture.

How to do: Stand tall with feet together, interlace your fingers, and stretch your arms overhead. Rise onto your toes and hold for 10–15 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

Pro Tip: Practice these stretches in a quiet space with deep, mindful breathing. Just 10–15 minutes can make a huge difference in how energized and motivated you feel throughout the day.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)