Feeling overwhelmed? 5 pranayama techniques that help control anxiety and anger effectively

In today’s fast-paced life, feeling anxious or angry has become very common. Work pressure, personal stress, the relentless pace of daily life, the mind absorbs all of it, and at some point, it starts to show. Anxiety, irritability, and anger arrive faster than you expected them to.

There's no single fix for any of this, but pranayama, structured breathing practice, has been used for centuries to address exactly these states. And the mechanism isn't mystical. Controlling your breath directly influences your nervous system. That's just physiology.

Also Read: PM Modi at 75: The health secrets behind India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are five techniques:-

1. Anulom Vilom — Alternate Nostril Breathing

Inhale through one nostril, exhale through the other, then switch. That's the basic pattern. It sounds almost too simple to do anything, but regular practice creates a noticeable shift in mental balance and focus. It's particularly good for emotional steadiness, the kind of underlying calm that doesn't spike and crash.

2. Bhramari — Humming Bee Breathing

You exhale with a soft, sustained humming sound. The vibration that is felt in the skull and the chest has a measurable calming effect on the brain. It's strangely immediate. If you're in the middle of genuine irritation or that frayed, mentally exhausted state where everything is slightly too loud, this one cuts through faster than most. Don't underestimate it because it feels a little odd at first.

3. Kapalbhati — Skull Shining Breath

This one's different in character. The exhalation is forceful and active; the inhalation is passive, almost automatic. The rhythm is brisk. Done correctly, it releases built-up tension, sharpens mental clarity, and can noticeably lift a low or anxious mood. The "correctly" part matters here if you have any respiratory issues or haven't tried it before; learn it from a teacher before practising on your own.

Also Read: Dieting but still want chole bhature? Experts explain how to enjoy it without ruining your goals

4. Ujjayi — Victorious Breath

Slow, deliberate breathing with a slight constriction at the back of the throat produces a soft, ocean-like sound. That sound isn't incidental. It gives the mind something to anchor to, which is part of why Ujjayi is so effective at quieting emotional noise. It relaxes the nervous system, brings down stress levels, and works particularly well in the evening. If your mind is still running at full speed when you're trying to sleep, this is worth trying before you reach for anything else.

5. Sheetali — Cooling Breath

Roll your tongue into a tube, inhale through it, exhale through the nose. The cooling sensation is almost immediate, not just in the mouth but through the body. Sheetali has a reputation for reducing anger and frustration quickly, and that reputation is earned. Heat, in both the physical and emotional sense, responds to it well.

None of these requires equipment, a gym membership, or a significant time investment. Even ten minutes a day, practised consistently, tends to change how quickly you escalate in difficult moments and how fast you come back down afterwards. The breath is always available. That's the whole point. You don't have to wait for the right conditions or the right location. The next time something tips you toward anxiety or anger, you already have the tool. You just have to use it.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)