Feeling Tired And Lazy During Monsoons? Here’s Real Reason And 7 Easy Fixes You Need To Try

While the pitter-patter of rain may feel calming at first, many of us start to feel unusually lazy, sleepy, or low on energy during the monsoon season. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re constantly yawning, dragging your feet, or feeling too lazy to do anything when it rains, science (and Ayurveda) has the answers. Monsoon fatigue is more common than you think, and thankfully, there are simple lifestyle and dietary changes that can help.

Why Do You Feel Lazy During Monsoons?

Here’s what’s happening in your body and mind during the rainy season:

1. Drop in Atmospheric Pressure

When it rains, the atmospheric pressure decreases. This drop leads to a reduction in oxygen levels in the air, which can cause fatigue, drowsiness, and even headaches in some people.

2. Less Sunlight, Less Serotonin

The gloomy skies and shorter daylight hours reduce your exposure to sunlight. Less sun means reduced production of serotonin, the “happy hormone,” which affects your mood and energy levels.

3. Increased Humidity Equals Dehydration

Ironically, even with all the moisture in the air, our bodies tend to lose more water through sweat due to high humidity. Dehydration, even mild, leads to tiredness and low concentration.

4. Sluggish Digestion

According to Ayurveda, the digestive fire or "Agni" weakens during monsoons. This leads to bloating, heaviness, and a general feeling of lethargy after meals.

5. Monsoon Diet Missteps

Craving pakoras and hot tea? Fried and oily foods are harder to digest during this season, often making you feel sluggish instead of satisfied.

7 Simple Ways to Beat Monsoon Fatigue

Don’t let the weather dictate your energy levels. Here’s how to stay upbeat and active, even during heavy rains.

1. Start Your Day with Sunlight or Bright Light

Open your curtains early or consider using a daylight lamp to simulate morning sunshine. This helps regulate your circadian rhythm and boosts serotonin.

2. Stay Hydrated, Even If You Don’t Feel Thirsty

Drink lukewarm water infused with lemon or mint to keep your hydration levels in check and aid digestion.

3. Move Your Body

Light exercises like yoga, stretching, or even a short indoor dance session can energize you. Movement increases blood circulation and releases endorphins.

4. Eat Light and Warm Foods

Avoid heavy, fried meals. Opt for light khichdi, soups, and steamed veggies with spices like ginger, black pepper, and cumin, known to stoke digestion.

5. Take a Warm Shower with Uplifting Scents

A quick warm bath using essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, or lemongrass can revive your senses and improve mood.

6. Keep Your Space Bright and Dry

Dampness can subconsciously bring your energy down. Use dehumidifiers, clean regularly, and light up your home with warm-toned bulbs or candles.

7. Prioritise Sleep but Don’t Oversleep

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, aim for 7-8 hours. Oversleeping can actually make you groggier and slow down your metabolism.

While the monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the summer heat, it also challenges our energy, mood, and motivation. Understanding how your body responds to the weather is the first step toward managing it effectively. A few mindful changes in diet, activity, and routine can help you not only survive the rains, but actually thrive through them.

So the next time the clouds roll in and you feel your energy dip, remember: you're in control of your inner sunshine.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)