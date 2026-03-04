Advertisement
Festival safety for toddlers: What every parent should keep in mind this Holi 2026

Young children have delicate skin, sensitive eyes, and lower immunity. Avoid crowded spaces, loud music, and water balloons, which can frighten or hurt small children. Limit water play, especially if the weather is cool, to prevent coughs and colds.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Festival safety for toddlers: What every parent should keep in mind this Holi 2026Pic Credit: Freepik

Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and joyful festivals, but when you have a toddler at home, celebrations need a little extra planning. Young children have delicate skin, sensitive eyes, and lower immunity, making them more vulnerable to harsh colours, loud sounds, and weather changes. 

Sonal Katyal, Mom Blogger & Parenting Expert, says, "Start by choosing herbal or organic colours instead of synthetic ones that may contain harmful chemicals. Before heading out, apply coconut oil or a gentle baby oil on your toddler’s skin and hair to create a protective layer. Dress them in full-sleeved, breathable cotton clothes to reduce direct contact with colours and sun exposure."

Keep celebrations short, limit water play

Supervision is essential. Avoid crowded spaces, loud music, and water balloons, which can frighten or hurt small children. Limit water play, especially if the weather is cool, to prevent coughs and colds. Keep celebrations short and aligned with your child’s routine to avoid crankiness. 

Sonal says, "Ensure your toddler is well-fed and hydrated before stepping out. After the festivities, use lukewarm water and mild soap for a gentle bath, avoid scrubbing harshly."

Most importantly, watch your child’s cues. If they feel overwhelmed, it’s perfectly fine to step back. A safe Holi ensures happy memories for the whole family. 

Choose natural, skin-safe colours

Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, Mom & Wellness Content Creator, says, "Holi brings families together in vibrant celebration, yet for parents of toddlers, thoughtful preparation is essential. Young children have delicate skin, sensitive eyes, and a natural curiosity that makes them more vulnerable during festive activities. Choosing natural, skin-safe colours, dressing toddlers in full-sleeved cotton clothing, and applying a protective layer of coconut oil can help minimise irritation. It is equally important to ensure that colours are kept away from their eyes and mouth, and that play remains gentle and closely supervised."

Hydration and rest should not be overlooked amid the excitement. Toddlers can easily become overwhelmed by loud music, large gatherings, or extended outdoor exposure. Creating a calm, familiar space where they can take breaks helps maintain their comfort and sense of security. Most importantly, parents should remember that toddlers do not need elaborate celebrations to feel included. A small, controlled play session with trusted family members can be just as meaningful. By prioritising safety over spectacle, families can ensure that Holi becomes a positive and memorable experience for their little ones. 

 

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

 

