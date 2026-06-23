/Sleep deprived due to FIFA matches? How to watch late-night games without falling sick

Dr Kumbar adds that the consequences of sleep deprivation are quite serious, yet usually, they don’t come out before our very eyes. “It is enough only to deprive oneself of sleep for a couple of nights to lose the ability to make good decisions, increase the craving for unhealthy food, and disrupt the hormonal balance of the body. And that, sleep deprivation raises the level of stress hormones, can change one's mood, and hinder the natural healing mechanisms of the body. When it comes to persons who already have some diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, anxiety, or heart disease, persistent sleep interruption can result in the aggravation of symptoms and lead to even more serious health consequences,” explains Dr Kumbar.