/FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch late-night matches in India without harming your health, experts share essential tips

The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is unmatched, but for Indian fans, most matches will be played late at night. While cheering for your favourite team is fun, staying up for long hours can affect your health. Doctors suggest that with a few simple habits, you can enjoy the matches without harming your body or mind.
According to Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, "lack of sleep can seriously impact your daily life. Staying awake all night for matches can reduce your attention, memory, mood, and reaction time. It can also make you feel tired throughout the next day.
She also added, "To avoid this, fans should plan their sleep schedule. Taking short naps or breaks between matches can help the body recover and maintain energy levels."
Dr Rashmi Barve, Consultant Ophthalmology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, points to something most fans don't think about: screen strain. Hours of TV, laptops, phones.
When you're locked onto a screen, your blink rate drops. That means dryness, irritation, redness, and blurred vision. It creeps up slowly, and then it's just there.
She further added, "Watching matches in a completely dark room can make things worse, as your eyes have to work harder due to the brightness difference between the screen and the surroundings."
Dr Rashmi recommends following some easy steps to keep your eyes healthy:
Anyone dealing with dry eyes, existing vision problems, or long screen hours at work should take these breaks seriously, not as optional. The tournament's long. Cumulative strain is real, and it catches up.
The excitement's part of it. Nobody's saying don't watch. But match after match, night after night, without any recovery built in — that's where physical and mental health both start to slip in ways that aren't immediately obvious.
The World Cup's meant to be savoured, all the way through. A bit of planning: sleep, screen breaks, hydration, and lighting means you're still feeling good in the knockout rounds, not running on empty. Your love for the game shouldn't come at the cost of getting through the rest of your day.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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