Fitness Boom Triggers Spike In Gym Injuries Among Under-35s' Experts Explained

As fitness culture continues to gain momentum across India, orthopaedic specialists are raising concerns over a parallel and worrying trend—a noticeable rise in gym-related injuries, particularly among young adults. Hospitals across the country report an increasing number of young professionals and students seeking treatment for musculoskeletal injuries linked to excessive or improper workout practices.

Orthopaedic observations in 2025 indicate a clear surge in injuries involving muscles, ligaments, and joints, with patients under 35 years accounting for a significant proportion of cases. Doctors attribute this trend to high-intensity training, poor exercise form, lack of professional supervision, and insufficient recovery time, which result in injuries that were earlier more commonly seen in older age groups.

Commenting on the trend, Dr. Simon Thomas, Senior Director – Robotics & Orthopaedics, Max Hospital, said, "We've seen a significant rise in gym-related injuries among young Indians, with almost half of our orthopaedic patients being under 35. What’s striking is that these are motivated young professionals and students who are genuinely trying to stay healthy. In their quest for quick results, many push their bodies too hard without giving themselves enough rest, without supervision, and without paying proper attention to their form. As a result, we’re seeing more ligament sprains, shoulder and knee injuries, back pain, and even early cartilage damage, issues we earlier associated with older patients. The good news is that most of this is preventable. Slowing down, focusing on correct technique, allowing the body time to recover, and seeking proper supervision can go a long way. Fitness should support you for life, not break you down in your youth."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Echoing this concern, Dr. Vivek Logani, Senior Director Orthopaedics, Paras Health, said, “In 2025, we have observed a 25–30 per cent increase in gym-related musculoskeletal injuries compared to last year. Nearly one in three patients presenting with sports or fitness injuries report excessive or improper gym training as the primary cause. Common injuries include muscle tears, ligament and tendon damage, shoulder and knee sprains, stress fractures, and occasional bone injuries. While the growing focus on fitness is encouraging, overtraining, lifting heavy weights without supervision, and skipping warm-up or recovery phases are leading to preventable long-term damage.

Experts emphasise that while the increased interest in fitness is a positive shift, it must be supported by awareness and safe training practices. They advise gym-goers to focus on correct technique, gradual progression, adequate rest, and professional supervision to reduce injury risk. As more young Indians embrace fitness as a lifestyle, orthopaedic specialists stress that sustainable training is key to protecting long-term musculoskeletal health.