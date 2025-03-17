Flu Outbreak In Delhi-NCR: Try These 7 Effective Home Remedies For Cold And Cough

Delhi-NCR is experiencing a significant rise in seasonal flu, viral infections, and cold-like symptoms. A recent survey by Local Circle found that nearly 54% of households have at least one member suffering from these ailments. While medical treatment is essential in severe cases, home remedies can also relieve throat irritation, ease congestion, and boost immunity naturally.

7 Home Remedies for Managing Cold and Cough

1. Turmeric Milk

A staple in every Indian household, haldi (turmeric) has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Mixing a teaspoon of turmeric powder in warm milk can soothe the throat, reduce inflammation, and improve immunity. Drinking this before bedtime aids in a better recovery process.

2. Ginger Tea

Ginger is a natural decongestant and has antimicrobial properties. A warm cup of ginger tea can help clear mucus, improve circulation, and provide relief from a sore throat, making cold and cough symptoms more manageable.

3. Honey and Lemon

A classic remedy for cold and cough, honey soothes the throat and reduces irritation, while lemon provides a boost of vitamin C to strengthen the immune system. Mixing both in warm water can offer instant relief.

4. Steam Inhalation

One of the most effective remedies for nasal congestion, steam inhalation helps clear mucus and provides quick relief from a stuffy nose. Adding essential oils or medicinal herbs like eucalyptus can enhance its benefits.

5. Tulsi Tea

Revered in Indian culture, tulsi (holy basil) is rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties. Drinking tulsi tea can help strengthen the immune system and combat viral infections effectively.

6. Spiced Warm Water (Kadha)

A traditional Indian home remedy, kadha is a herbal decoction made with spices like black pepper, cumin, and salt. Drinking warm spiced water helps clear the throat, aids digestion, and keeps the body hydrated during illness.

7. Salt Water Gargle

A simple yet effective remedy, gargling with salt water reduces throat inflammation, kills bacteria, and provides quick relief from irritation. Doing this a few times a day can alleviate discomfort.

While these home remedies can offer natural relief from cold and flu symptoms, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is crucial to consult a healthcare provider for proper treatment.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)