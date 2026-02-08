Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014959https://zeenews.india.com/health/focus-unlocked-yoga-asanas-that-sharpen-students-memory-and-concentration-3014959
NewsHealthFocus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And Concentration
YOGA FOR STUDENTS

Focus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And Concentration

These techniques will help one focus better, have a better memory, and be balanced emotionally when implemented on a regular basis.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Focus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And ConcentrationImage credit: Freepik

In the modern busy world students are not able to remain concentrated, memorise and deal with school work stress. Yoga is a very effective and natural remedy. Yoga enables the mind to relax, sharpen and be completely in the present by using the mindful movement and controlled breathing. 

These techniques will help one focus better, have a better memory, and be balanced emotionally when implemented on a regular basis as shared by  Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. This is a companion that yoga is to all students.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Padmasana is said to have the grounding effect on the mind.

• Increases Mental Stability: In this pose, an upright sitting position balances the nervous system and makes one less restless.
• More attention: The pose makes one more attentive when studying.
• Improves Memory: With regular practice, blood flow to the brain improves, and it is able to think clearly.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana is an easy posture in which the body is seated to enhance physical and mental stamina.

• Relaxes the Mind: This is a pose that lessens mental fatigue and develops a serene inner environment.
• Enhances Digestion: Digestion is improved to make students lighter and alert.
• Promotes Long Study Hours: It helps the mind to be steady over a longer time.
• The forward bends of the hips are Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend).
• This forward bending exercise folds the whole nervous system.
• Reduces Stress: The mild stretch will relieve the pressure of both the spine and the mind.
• Focuses the Mind: It helps in narrowing down emotional disturbances to promote concentration.
• Enhances Tourette syndrome: More active blood flow renews mental activity.

Adukkha Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana is sometimes referred to as the mother of all the asanas, and supports almost every part of the body.

• Enhances Blood Circulation in the Brain: This increases clarity, memory and alertness.
• Balances Hormones: The proper balance of hormones helps to keep emotions stable and stable.
• Improves Cognitive Ability: students tend to feel more self-confident and psychologically organised.

Bhramari Pranayama (Humming Bee Breath)

• It is an effective breathing process that helps to enhance concentration.
• Calms the Nerves: The humming sound makes the mind relaxed and relieves stress.
• Sharpens Focus: It makes one clear and sharp.
• Enhances Emotional Regulation: Students are more relaxed and centred during difficult times.

Surya Namaskar (Salutation to the sun)

• An aerobic practice, Surya Namaskar boosts the power of the students in the beginning of the day.
• Enhances Blood circulation: Oxygen circulation improves better circulation.
• Body and Mind Strengthening: Body vigor improves the mental performance.
• Develops Discipline: With practice, consistency and self-motivation are developed.

Yoga helps students to discover their potential to the fullest. By practicing a little of five minutes every day, the mind is cleared, memory improved, and concentration increased of itself. These poses help students to be in the state of harmony of emotions, high confidence and success in school. By having calm mind, one travels the success path readily and happily.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Olivia Sarkar

Senior Sub Editor- Lifestyle

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

BCCI on Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Test retirement
Did Gambhir force Rohit-Kohli Test retirement? BCCI’s Devajit Saikia responds
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal fall short again as England escape with 4-run win in last-ball thriller
yoga for students
Focus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And Concentration
RSS
From Akshay Kumar to Salman, celebs attend RSS Centenary programme in Mumbai
Technology
Realme P4 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Display, camera, battery compared
India-US Trade Deal 2026
‘India-US deal beyond trade, secures long-term strategic partnership’
RERA insurance rules
Planning to buy a home? Check title and construction insurance under RERA
Indus water treaty
India fast-tracks Sawalkot dam project as Indus waters treaty stays suspended
Ramayana
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on being ‘replaced’ by Raghav Juyal
EV charging stations
5 smart ways to charge your EV car faster without harming battery