Focus Unlocked: Yoga Asanas That Sharpen Students’ Memory And Concentration

In the modern busy world students are not able to remain concentrated, memorise and deal with school work stress. Yoga is a very effective and natural remedy. Yoga enables the mind to relax, sharpen and be completely in the present by using the mindful movement and controlled breathing.

These techniques will help one focus better, have a better memory, and be balanced emotionally when implemented on a regular basis as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. This is a companion that yoga is to all students.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Padmasana is said to have the grounding effect on the mind.

• Increases Mental Stability: In this pose, an upright sitting position balances the nervous system and makes one less restless.

• More attention: The pose makes one more attentive when studying.

• Improves Memory: With regular practice, blood flow to the brain improves, and it is able to think clearly.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana is an easy posture in which the body is seated to enhance physical and mental stamina.

• Relaxes the Mind: This is a pose that lessens mental fatigue and develops a serene inner environment.

• Enhances Digestion: Digestion is improved to make students lighter and alert.

• Promotes Long Study Hours: It helps the mind to be steady over a longer time.

• The forward bends of the hips are Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend).

• This forward bending exercise folds the whole nervous system.

• Reduces Stress: The mild stretch will relieve the pressure of both the spine and the mind.

• Focuses the Mind: It helps in narrowing down emotional disturbances to promote concentration.

• Enhances Tourette syndrome: More active blood flow renews mental activity.

Adukkha Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana is sometimes referred to as the mother of all the asanas, and supports almost every part of the body.

• Enhances Blood Circulation in the Brain: This increases clarity, memory and alertness.

• Balances Hormones: The proper balance of hormones helps to keep emotions stable and stable.

• Improves Cognitive Ability: students tend to feel more self-confident and psychologically organised.

Bhramari Pranayama (Humming Bee Breath)

• It is an effective breathing process that helps to enhance concentration.

• Calms the Nerves: The humming sound makes the mind relaxed and relieves stress.

• Sharpens Focus: It makes one clear and sharp.

• Enhances Emotional Regulation: Students are more relaxed and centred during difficult times.

Surya Namaskar (Salutation to the sun)

• An aerobic practice, Surya Namaskar boosts the power of the students in the beginning of the day.

• Enhances Blood circulation: Oxygen circulation improves better circulation.

• Body and Mind Strengthening: Body vigor improves the mental performance.

• Develops Discipline: With practice, consistency and self-motivation are developed.

Yoga helps students to discover their potential to the fullest. By practicing a little of five minutes every day, the mind is cleared, memory improved, and concentration increased of itself. These poses help students to be in the state of harmony of emotions, high confidence and success in school. By having calm mind, one travels the success path readily and happily.