Food items which will not spike your blood sugar

All foods you eat break into glucose. The body requires glucose to perform several tasks. However, basic functions like respiration and growth cannot take place in cells without glucose. The role of allowing glucose to enter cells is carried out by the hormone insulin. If you don't have enough insulin, high glucose levels will continue to circulate in your blood. If the concentration of glucose gradually rises over time, this is referred to as a blood sugar spike. It could happen after eating.

However, we've listed a few items here that won't likely trigger your blood sugar to jump. Here is a list of things you can start with and see how they affect you. If you have a continuous glucose monitor or use other tools to measure your blood sugar, do so.

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts are low in dietary carbs, high in fibre, and don't significantly affect blood sugar levels. These are a terrific way to add vitamins, fat, and protein to any meal or as a healthy snack.

2. Beans

Beans are high in fibre and give you a longer-lasting feeling of fullness. Although beans, notably black beans, do include carbohydrates, they also have a high level of protein, dietary fibre, and other minerals, giving them a low glycemic index score.

3. Fruits

While starchy fruits (like bananas) and high-sugar fruits like dates may cause a blood-sugar spike, many berries often work well for people. Citrus is a great flavour addition to any dish. Fruits may often be balanced out by adding more fibre (chia seeds or flaxseeds), fat and protein (such as nut butter or full-fat unsweetened yoghurt), and fat. As you learn how your body responds, keep your portions small.

4. Eggs and Dairy

A great source of protein is eggs. Protein-rich meals are essential for controlling blood sugar levels in diabetics since protein does not increase blood sugar levels and can make people feel fuller for longer. When it comes to dairy, fermented items are preferred. Whole-fat and organic products are also ideal. If you use dairy substitutes, stay away from oat milk and sweetened variants.

5. Vegetables

Diabetes patients frequently lack vitamin C and need a lot of vitamins, which these green leafy vegetables may provide. Additionally, green vegetables like spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in fibre and vitamins, minerals, and nutrients like iron and magnesium that help reduce blood sugar. Generally, starchy veggies have the most risk of raising blood sugar.

6. Pasta

In contrast to white bread or potatoes, pasta has a relatively low glycemic index. Because of pasta's extremely high carbohydrate content, many diabetics avoid it. However, pasta can be consumed in moderation when managing a diabetic diet.

7. Meat

A diet plan should include foods that are high in protein. They consist of dairy products, cheese, meats, poultry, and fish. The amount of protein and fat in each of these foods differs.

Special mention: Garlic

Due to bad breath, many individuals tend to avoid eating raw garlic. However, it is well known that garlic extract raises the levels of insulin that are available in diabetics. Thus, it has been observed to lower blood sugar levels.

Tips to control diabetes

- Get daily exercise

- Dietary choices should include high-fibre and low-carb options

- Stay hydrated and drink enough water regularly

- Use stress management tools like meditation, yoga, music and exercise to help control the release of cortisol, which has been linked with increased blood sugar levels.

- Follow your doctor's advice attentively and maintain your weight as it will play a big part in your struggle against diabetes.

Dietary regulation is essential to control blood sugar because food plays a vital role because of its sugar content. Your diet of refined meals and high-sugar foods will convert to sugar, which can create surges and result in poor metabolic health. So always make mindful choices while preparing meals.

