/Forgetfulness or dementia? Check difference between normal ageing, stress, and cognitive decline

As people get older, they naturally become aware of small changes in memory and thinking. Sometimes, they forget names and/or where they put things, or take longer to learn new information. These are normal signs of aging. These changes are usually mild and do not greatly affect day-to-day life. However, stress symptoms can look like a memory problem. If you are feeling stressed, anxious, not sleeping well, or emotionally drained, then you may struggle to concentrate, stay organised, and remember things. Stress-related memory loss is called pseudo dementia. Unlike aging, these symptoms can improve with stress management and restoration of mental well-being.
"Cognitive decline is a different and more serious issue. It’s characterised by problems with memory, language, reasoning and judgment that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. People often forget important events, get behind in conversations, also get lost in familiar places and have difficulty completing everyday routines," says Dr Rahul Chandhok, Senior Consultant & Head of Psychiatry, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Artemis Hospitals.
Dr Chandhok says, "It’s important to understand these distinctions because not all forgetfulness is a sign of dementia. Memory problems related to age and stress are often treatable but ongoing changes in thinking should be discussed with a health care professional. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to maintain brain health, independence and the overall quality of life."
"Differentiating between normal ageing, stress, or any underlying neurocognitive condition can become difficult as the symptoms start to overlap and conceal the root cause. One can absolutely face immense confusion during these times as they try to traverse their journey through ageing, along with developing a neurodegenerative condition and the stress that can accompany it," says Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist and Clinical Psychologist, Co-Founder and CEO, Epoch Elder Care.
While normal ageing involves gradual, expected changes, including a slower recall time or difficulty in retaining new information. This arises due to mild changes in brain function, including reduced efficiency in areas like the hippocampus. However, these changes are not a reason for concern, usually as individuals remain aware and oriented.
Neha reveals, "Firstly, hormonal shifts like perimenopause can also contribute to changes in memory and cognition as women grow older, although these changes can last for a relatively short amount of time and be resolved in a few years. Also, stress-related symptoms can impact cognition, especially when linked to prolonged depression, anxiety, poor sleep, or burnout. This causes excess cortisol in the body, affecting your attention, focus, and mental clarity, sometimes presenting as “brain fog”, a phenomenon which was popularly observed post-COVID. In certain situations, such as hospital stays, acute confusion or delirium may occur, particularly in older adults."
"But when we talk about cognitive decline, namely conditions such as dementia, they are progressive neurodegenerative conditions. The pathophysiological processes include beta-amyloid plaque deposition, tau protein hyperphosphorylation, and neuronal loss, particularly in the hippocampus and cortical regions. The very early signs to spot these physiological changes through behaviour may be episodic memory impairment, language disturbances, and not being able to carry out normal functions. This leads to impacting functional independence and social behaviour. Unlike stress-related changes, this decline is irreversible and follows a progressive trajectory that gets worse over time," says Neha.
Although all these symptoms might overlap somewhere, it is absolutely essential to look closer. Even small or passing changes can signal the beginning of a neurodegenerative condition, and it is always better to recognise the signs early so that the intervention can focus on your quality of life with preventive measures, not be firefighting the symptoms you might already have.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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