Frequent Headaches Could Be Warning You Of Something Serious - Hidden Dangers You Must Not Ignore

Headache is one of the most common complaints, but having them frequently should never be overlooked. Several people underestimate the seriousness of headaches and get temporary relief by taking painkillers. Though most headaches are harmless, many serious and life-threatening conditions may present as headaches. Timely recognition, evaluation, and pertinent management of such dangerous secondary headaches can prevent long-term disability or life risk.

Why Frequent Headaches Happen and Reasons:

Dr Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, reveals, "Headaches are broadly classified as primary or secondary. Primary headaches, such as migraine, cluster & tension-type headaches are those without an identifiable underlying cause. Secondary headaches are due to underlying pathologies like traumatic brain injury, vascular disorders, hypertensive emergencies, acute hydrocephalus, stroke, intracranial hemorrhage, tumours, abscess, cysts, meningitis, dural sinus thrombosis, to name a few."

"Multiple factors can also trigger frequent headaches. Common ones include stress, tension, dehydration, improper sleep and skipping meals. Long hours on the computer and mobile phone invite eye strain and poor posture, leading to persistent headaches. Bright lights, loud noises, and pungent smells can be headache triggers for a few. Too much caffeine and alcohol, hormonal imbalances, and surges in blood pressure are other culprits that trigger recurring pain, Dr Batra reveals.

Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Dr Vinit Banga, Director-Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, reveals symptoms you should never ignore.

"The symptoms of frequent headaches may vary as per their causes. They generally include dull, sharp, or throbbing pain in the head and neck, pressure behind the eyes, dizziness, and fatigue, accompanied by nausea. Some people can also develop sensitivity to light, sound, or smell. A headache that is severe, sudden, or accompanied by changes in vision, vomiting, or confusion requires immediate medical consultation," he says.

Precautions To Keep In Mind

Dr Banga says, "The attacks of frequent headaches can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Drink ample amounts of water, and sleep properly; take nutritious meals on time. Do yoga, meditate, or simply do some breathing exercises to reduce your stress. Limit screen time, maintain posture correctly, and avoid excessive intake of caffeine and alcohol. Exercising regularly, avoiding potential triggers, and going for regular check-ups also help reduce headache burden and improve quality of life. For most patients, the diagnosis can be made by taking a careful history, physical examination, and in a few cases, laboratory and radiological investigations. A wide spectrum of effective therapeutic modalities is available, and timely, appropriate management can reduce headache significantly."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)