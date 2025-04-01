From 114 Kg To 73 Kg: How This Engineer Lost 41 kg With A Budget-Friendly Diet And Workout Plan

Losing weight isn’t just about shedding kilos—it involves dedication, consistency, and making the right choices every day. Anuj Kumar, an engineer from Mumbai, successfully transformed his body by shedding an impressive 41 kg. He reduced his weight from 114 kg to 73 kg, all while following a simple yet effective diet and workout routine. His inspiring journey proves that you don’t need fancy diets or expensive gym memberships to reach your fitness goals. He achieved his goal with dedication, discipline, and a well-planned diet and exercise routine. Here’s all he did to achieve this massive weight loss goal:

The Turning Point

For Anuj, the realization that his health was in danger was a wake-up call. Rather than resorting to crash diets or rigorous workouts, he opted for a sustainable solution—one that focused on affordable, easily accessible foods and a disciplined workout regimen.

What Kept Him Motivated?

Anuj’s motivation wasn’t just about looking good—it was about feeling good. His drive came from his desire to:

► Improve his overall health

► Boost his confidence and self-esteem

► Stay disciplined and track his progress

The Budget-Friendly Diet That Helped Him Lose 41 kg

Anuj’s meal plan was nutrient-rich, affordable, and sustainable. He focused on whole foods packed with essential macronutrients and micronutrients to fuel his body efficiently.

► Macronutrients: The Core of His Diet

► Protein: Boiled eggs, chicken, paneer, broccoli, oatmeal

► Fats: Peanut butter, walnuts, almonds, fish, ghee, curd

► Carbohydrates & Fiber: Brown rice, whole wheat bread, oatmeal, vegetables (carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, broccoli), fruits (banana, apple, oranges, watermelon, grapes)

Micronutrients: The Key to Recovery and Energy

► Minerals: Zinc, potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, calcium (sourced from almonds, sweet potatoes, dates, bananas, broccoli, egg yolks, tomatoes)

► Vitamins: Regular intake of Vitamin C for immunity and Vitamin E for muscle recovery and healthy skin

Drinks That Boosted His Weight Loss

► Warm water with lemon & honey or apple cider vinegar (morning detox)

► Green tea (antioxidants)

► Black coffee (boosts metabolism and stamina)

► Whey protein (supports muscle recovery)

He followed this plan strictly for a year, occasionally rotating his diet to avoid weight loss plateaus. However, he allowed himself a small pizza every 15 days to maintain balance.

Workout Routine: From Lazy Evenings to Power-Packed Training

Since mornings were tough for him, Anuj dedicated his evenings (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM) to workouts, focusing on strength training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Daily Workout Breakdown

► Warm-up & stretching (10 minutes)

► Strength Training (Weightlifting & Compound Exercises): Deadlifts, Bench Press, Squats, Push-ups, Pull-ups, Lunges, Dips, Shoulder Press

► HIIT Sessions (Fat-Burning Workouts): Short sprints at 20 km/h for 30–40 seconds followed by rest intervals

Strength Training Split:

Day 1: Back & Biceps + HIIT

Day 2: Chest, Shoulders & Triceps + HIIT

Day 3: Leg Day (Squats, Lunges, Leg Press) + HIIT

Day 4: Rest, then repeat

Detox Phase: For the first 15 days, he only ate fruits and boiled eggs while focusing on cardio and functional training.

The Benefits of His Transformation

Beyond shedding weight, Anuj’s journey transformed his mindset, self-confidence, and overall well-being.

► Boosted Confidence: His improved physique made him feel more self-assured in both personal and professional life.

► Better Self-Esteem: He felt more positive about his body and health.

► Better Body Language: Improved posture and presence.

► Increased Self-Love: Taking care of his health led to greater self-respect.

► Healthier Skin: Better nutrition led to clearer, glowing skin.

Anuj’s transformation is a testament to the fact that you don’t need expensive diet plans or gym memberships to lose weight. All it takes is dedication, discipline, and a well-balanced approach to nutrition and exercise. If he can do it, so can you!

(With inputs from Quora)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)