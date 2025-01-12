From 72 To 58 Kg: Fitness Coach Yogya Tiwari Reveals 5 Effective Fat Loss Workouts That Transformed Her Body

Yogya Tiwari, a fitness coach and social media inspiration, frequently shares practical workout tips on her Instagram. Her personal transformation story—losing 14 kilos and going from 72 kg to 58 kg—has motivated countless fitness enthusiasts. Recently, Yogya revealed her go-to workout routines that powered her incredible fat loss journey. Here's a breakdown of the five highly effective workouts she swears by.

1. Full-Body Strength and Cardio Circuit

Start your week strong with a full-body workout combining cardio and strength training.

Routine:

► Warm-up

► Jumping Jacks (30 seconds)

► Squats (15–20 reps)

► Mountain Climbers (30 seconds)

► Push-ups (12–15 reps)

► Lunges (12 reps per leg)

Instructions: Repeat this circuit 3–4 times, resting for one minute between each round.

2. Lower Body and Core Burn

Day two focuses on sculpting lower body muscles and strengthening the core.

Routine:

► Warm-up

► Bodyweight Squats (15–20 reps)

► Forward Lunges (12 reps per leg)

► Glute Bridges (15–20 reps)

► Plank (30 seconds)

► Bicycle Crunches (15–20 reps per side)

Instructions: Complete 3–4 sets, with a one-minute rest between circuits.

3. High-Intensity Cardio and Core

Boost fat burning with this heart-pumping combination on day three.

Routine:

► Light cardio for 5–10 minutes

► Jumping Jacks (30 seconds)

► High Knees (30 seconds)

► Mountain Climbers (30 seconds)

► Plank (30–45 seconds)

► Russian Twists (15–20 reps)

Instructions: Perform 3–4 rounds to torch calories and engage your core.

4. Upper Body Strength Day

Strengthen and tone your upper body with this power-packed routine.

Routine:

► Push-ups (12–15 reps)

► Tricep Dips (12–15 reps)

► Plank to Push-ups (10–12 reps)

► Superman Hold (30 seconds)

► Side Plank (30 seconds per side)

Instructions: Repeat 3–4 times for a solid upper-body burn.

5. Full-Body HIIT Blast

Wrap up your week with a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session.

Routine:

► Jumping Jacks (30 seconds)

► Bodyweight Squats (30 seconds)

► Mountain Climbers (30 seconds)

► Burpees (30 seconds)

► Lunges (30 seconds)

► Plank (30 seconds)

Instructions: Rest for 30 seconds between exercises and repeat the circuit 3–4 times.

Yogya’s Advice

“This fat loss workout schedule is designed to build muscle, burn fat, and boost endurance. Modify as needed—adjust the number of repetitions or reduce rest time as you progress,” she suggests.

These dynamic routines combine simplicity with effectiveness, making them accessible for beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts alike. Stay consistent, listen to your body, and embrace the journey toward a healthier you!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)