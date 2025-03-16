From Covid To Probiotics, Researchers Reveal Changes In Gut Microbiota

New York: The '13th Gut Microbiota for Health World Summit' in Washington, DC, over the weekend revealed how cutting-edge research on gut microbiome science is being applied to clinical practice.

The summit showcased the latest microbiome research on coronavirus, plant and dairy-based protein, as well as probiotics.

A novel study found that the gut microbiome in children is altered post-COVID-19 infection, much like it is in adults.

Researchers found a significant decrease in beneficial bacteria, like Lacticaseibacillus and Bifidobacterium, in children who had COVID-19 compared to those who didn’t.

These bacteria help reduce inflammation and support gut health. Children with lingering symptoms also showed different types of bacteria, in addition to elevated markers of inflammation and decreased barrier function in the gut. Future research will examine immune responses and potential microbiome-targeted therapies for persistent post-COVID-19 symptoms.

In another study, researchers analysed 35 plant-based and 23 dairy-based foods and found that nearly 50% of tested plants and milk and dairy products contain S100B, a helpful protein that binds calcium.

The study suggested that S100B may interact with gut bacteria to promote a healthy microbiome, potentially influencing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings open the door for future dietary applications, such as using S100B in supplements and nutraceuticals.

A meta-analysis of 10 studies, including 2,345 patients, showed that probiotics significantly reduced abdominal pain, bloating, and vomiting after a colonoscopy.

While there was no significant reduction in nausea, constipation, gas, or diarrhoea, these findings suggest probiotics could improve patient recovery and encourage more individuals to undergo the crucial procedure.

The event – organised by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (ESNM) – brought together clinicians, researchers, nutritionists, and dieticians from around the world.