From cravings to clean eating: Building a pregnancy diet that truly nourishes

Many expecting moms feel that pregnancy is like a rollercoaster when it comes to food. One moment they're hit with strong cravings for something sweet or spicy. After a minute, even the sight of their usual meals makes them feel sick. Many moms also say they start craving things they used to hate eating earlier and vice versa. Many women want to eat well for their baby but end up confused about how to balance those cravings with proper nutrition. The good news is you don’t have to aim for a perfect diet from day one. With some simple, practical steps, it’s possible to move from just managing cravings to building meals that truly support you and your growing baby. Here’s what doctors have to say about handling this journey in a kind, realistic way.

Nourishing food choices matter

“When we talk about diet in pregnancy, I usually tell my patients not to get too caught up in the idea of being ‘perfect.’ In reality, the first trimester itself can be quite challenging, with nausea, food aversions, and sudden cravings, so expecting very structured eating from day one isn’t always practical.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cravings are not something I discourage outright. They can actually give you a sense of what your body is tolerating at that point. The key is moderation and balance. If someone is craving something sweet or fried, it’s fine occasionally, but we try to build the rest of the day around more nourishing choices.

What matters more is the overall pattern

Are you getting enough protein, iron, calcium, and hydration through the day? Simple home-cooked meals, regular eating intervals, and not skipping meals go a long way. I also remind patients that eating for two doesn’t mean eating double, it means eating better. A steady, sensible approach tends to work much better than drastic changes,” says Dr Pranathi Aravind, Senior Consultant, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Gleneagles BGS Hospital.

“In my practice, I see a lot of women coming in either feeling guilty about their cravings or, on the other hand, relying entirely on them. I think the right approach lies somewhere in between.

Pregnancy is a time when nutritional needs go up, but appetite and tolerance don’t always cooperate. That’s where some planning helps. I encourage patients to think ahead, keep healthy snacks accessible, include fruits, nuts, and simple protein options so that when hunger strikes, there’s a better choice within reach.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan heatwave alert: Jaipur hotter than Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh sizzles at 46.3°C, IMD issues orange alert

Clean eating doesn’t have to mean extreme

Clean eating, in this context, doesn’t have to mean anything extreme. It really comes down to reducing highly processed foods and focusing more on fresh, home-prepared meals.

At the same time, I’m quite cautious about restrictive advice. If we make diet too rigid, it often backfires. So I prefer a flexible structure, something that supports both nutrition and the realities of how pregnancy feels on a day-to-day basis,” says Dr Sindura Ganga R, Consultant, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Centre for Women & Child Health, Arete Hospitals.

“One shift I’ve noticed over the years is that patients are much more aware now, they read a lot, they come in with questions about specific diets, supplements, and ‘clean eating.’ While that awareness is good, it can sometimes create unnecessary pressure.

ALSO READ | These 5 cooling drinks will keep you hydrated in this scorching summer heatwave

Cravings are a part of the experience

From a clinical standpoint, I focus on whether the diet is actually supporting the pregnancy. That means adequate intake of key nutrients, steady weight gain, and good energy levels. It doesn’t have to look a certain way or follow a trend.

Cravings are part of the experience for many women, and I don’t see them as something to eliminate. Instead, we try to work around them, adjust portion sizes, pair them with more balanced meals, and make sure they don’t completely displace more nutritious foods.

What I emphasise most is consistency. Small, regular meals, enough fluids, and a diet that the patient can realistically maintain over months. That tends to be far more effective than any ideal plan that only lasts a week,” says Dr Manjula Anagani, Padmashree Awardee, Clinical Director, Robotic Gynaecologist & HOD, Care Vatsalya, Women and Child Institute, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)