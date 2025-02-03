From Fat Cells To Tumors: How Obesity Fuels Cancer Growth?

Obesity is not just a cosmetic concern; it is a significant health issue linked to a range of chronic diseases, including cancer. Scientific research has established a strong correlation between obesity and various types of cancer, such as liver, pancreatic, breast, endometrial, and colorectal cancer. Understanding how excess weight contributes to cancer development is crucial in reducing the global burden of the disease. Obesity creates a pro-inflammatory state in the body, leading to oxidative stress, which in turn triggers genetic mutations and cancerous growths.

Dr. Kedar Patil, Bariatric and Advanced laparoscopic Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune shares how obesity fuels cancer growth.

Studies indicate that obese individuals are at a higher risk of developing specific cancers due to chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic disturbances. Moreover, obesity alone has been shown to reduce lifespan by an alarming 8.5 years. Poor lifestyle habits, including the consumption of foods rich in unsaturated fatty acids, artificial additives, alcohol, and smoking, further amplify cancer risks.

At a molecular level, obesity creates an environment conducive to cancer development. Chronic inflammation caused by excess fat cells leads to the release of inflammatory molecules that damage DNA and foster tumor formation. Hormonal imbalances, particularly alterations in insulin and estrogen levels, promote the growth of hormone-sensitive cancers like breast and endometrial cancer. Additionally, oxidative stress in obese individuals results in the production of free radicals that cause cellular damage, increasing cancer susceptibility. These biological mechanisms, when combined with environmental factors and unhealthy lifestyle choices, make obesity a leading risk factor for cancer development.

Obesity also presents significant challenges in cancer treatment, particularly impacting the effectiveness of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Since obese individuals have a larger body surface area, higher doses of chemotherapy drugs may be required, leading to prolonged immunosuppression and increased side effects. Furthermore, diagnosing cancer in obese patients is often delayed due to limitations in routine screening methods. For instance, ultrasound scans may not effectively detect abnormalities due to poor penetration of ultrasound waves, and many individuals avoid medical check-ups out of fear that abnormal results might necessitate further testing, causing additional delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Surgical procedures, particularly laparoscopic surgery in the pelvis or upper abdomen, can also be more challenging in obese patients. However, robotic-assisted surgery offers a promising solution by providing magnified views, eliminating hand tremors, and enhancing maneuverability, making complex gastrointestinal and pelvic surgeries more manageable. A recent example is a 62-year-old gentleman with long-standing rectal prolapse and inguinal hernia, successfully treated by Dr. Kedar Patil, a Robotic, Bariatric, and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. The robotic-assisted procedure allowed both conditions to be addressed in a single surgery, significantly improving patient outcomes. Increasingly, abdominal surgeries for obesity, hernias, acid reflux (GERD), and other gastrointestinal diseases are being performed robotically, resulting in reduced pain and faster recovery times.

Weight reduction remains the most effective strategy for lowering cancer risk. Individuals with a family history of cancer before the age of 40 or 50 should undergo regular screenings, including endoscopy, fecal occult blood testing, ultrasound scans, and self-breast examinations for early detection. Adopting a diet rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins while reducing the intake of red meat, oily foods, and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) can help prevent cancer. Additionally, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding harmful habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are key steps in reducing cancer risk.

By prioritizing weight management, making healthy lifestyle choices, and undergoing routine screenings, individuals can significantly lower their risk of obesity-related cancers and improve overall health outcomes.