METHI WATER

From Improved Digestion To Weight Loss: 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Methi Water Every Morning

Drinking methi water every morning offers multiple health benefits, from improving digestion to aiding in weight loss. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, detoxifies the body, and supports heart health. Regular consumption boosts metabolism and promotes overall wellness. Incorporating methi water into your daily routine can enhance your energy levels and digestive health naturally.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Methi water, made by soaking fenugreek seeds in water overnight, has gained popularity for its numerous health benefits.
  • Drinking it first thing in the morning can help improve digestion, aid weight management, and promote overall well-being.
  • Incorporate it into your daily routine for a healthier lifestyle and overall well-being.
Here are five key reasons to include methi water in your daily routine:-

1. Improves Digestion

Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation. Drinking methi water in the morning stimulates digestive enzymes, reduces bloating, and promotes a healthy gut.

2. Aids in Weight Management

Methi water can help control appetite and reduce cravings due to its high fiber content. It slows down the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar, helping in weight management and preventing unnecessary weight gain.

(Also Read: Why You Should Drink Karela Juice Every Day: 5 Key Benefits For Skin, Liver, And Overall Health)

3. Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Fenugreek seeds contain compounds that improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. Consuming methi water regularly can be beneficial for people with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable glucose levels.

4. Detoxifies the Body

Methi water helps flush out toxins from the body and promotes liver health. Its natural cleansing properties improve metabolism and boost overall energy levels, keeping you refreshed throughout the day.

(Also Read: How Many Steps Are Enough For Office Workers To Stay Active And Reduce Sitting-Related Health Problems)

5. Supports Heart Health

Regular intake of methi water can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation in the arteries. This, in turn, supports cardiovascular health and reduces the risk of heart-related issues.

How to Prepare Methi Water

Take 1–2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds and soak them in a glass of water overnight.

In the morning, strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach.

Optionally, you can add a few drops of lemon juice for taste and extra detox benefits.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
